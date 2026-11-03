Thunder Trade Targets to Fix Injuries Amid Second Apron Constraints

Oklahoma City faces roster voids from injuries and departures. GM Sam Presti explores trade options like Trey Murphy III and Derrick Jones Jr. while navigating the second apron salary cap limit.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter their upcoming season facing a critical roster crisis defined by severe injury setbacks and significant offseason departures. General Manager Sam Presti must navigate these challenges while operating under the restrictive financial conditions of the second apron, which currently places the team $6.9 million over the threshold. This financial constraint limits standard roster-building mechanisms, forcing a strategic approach to acquiring replacements for key players.

Core Roster Crisis and Financial Constraints

Key contributors Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace are sidelined for the majority or entirety of the regular season. Williams suffers from a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula, while Wallace is out with a torn labrum. These injuries compound the loss of Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe, who all departed due to salary cap pressures. The team now relies heavily on existing assets to fill these gaps without triggering further financial penalties that would restrict future moves.

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Trade Target Analysis: Trey Murphy III

Presti could target New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III to bolster the Thunder defensive and offensive capabilities. Murphy is under contract through the 2028-29 season and earns $31 million annually. Acquiring him would require a substantial trade package but would provide elite shooting and perimeter defense. The Thunder would gain significant offensive value, though the long-term financial commitment is heavy. This move would help offset the absence of Dort and Wallace on the perimeter.

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Financially Safer Option: Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. presents a more financially viable option for Oklahoma City. Jones is on an expiring contract worth $10.5 million and will become an unrestricted free agent. The Thunder could trade Nikola Topić, whose option was declined, to acquire Jones without deepening the second apron status. This swap would allow OKC to secure a versatile wing who shoots threes and plays solid defense. It avoids the long-term salary commitment associated with Murphy or other long-term contracts.

Impact of Salary Cap and Next Steps

The decision to pursue trade partners directly impacts the Thunder salary cap flexibility for the next season. Back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a massive extension starting next year, which will further strain the budget. Any move made now must balance immediate roster improvement against the risk of hitting the second apron penalties. Presti must decide if the cost of acquiring talent is worth the potential loss of future asset mobility. The outcome will define the team competitiveness during the regular season and playoffs.