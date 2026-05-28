Thunder top Spurs 127-114 in Game 5, move a win away from a return to NBA Finals

The Spurs lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night.

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, Alex Caruso led another strong bench effort with 22 and the Oklahoma City Thunder moved one win away from a return trip to the NBA Finals by beating the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 on Tuesday night.

Jared McCain — getting the call with Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell both sidelined — scored 20 in his first playoff start for the defending NBA champion Thunder, who lead the Western Conference finals 3-2. Chet Holmgren scored 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, while Isaiah Hartenstein had a 12-point, 15-rebound night in Oklahoma City.

Stephon Castle scored 24 points for San Antonio, which got 22 points from Julian Champagnie and 20 points from Victor Wembanyama — who was held to 4-of-15 shooting. Game 6 is Thursday in San Antonio. If there’s a Game 7, it’ll be back in Oklahoma City on Saturday — and while this series winds down, the New York Knicks are waiting to see who emerges.

The Knicks will play the Thunder-Spurs winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 3, with that series starting in the Western Conference city. Oklahoma City scored 40 points in the second quarter to take control and kept the lead the rest of the way. It took nearly 10 minutes for the first free throws to be awarded. But when the parade to the foul line started, it didn’t stop.

The teams combined to make 29 free throws in the second quarter alone, the most in the second quarter of any NBA game since the bubble playoffs nearly six years ago. It wasn’t a one-sided thing — the Spurs were 15 for 17 in the quarter, the Thunder 14 for 14. Oklahoma City went up by 20 in the third, before San Antonio closed within eight.

The Spurs might have had some chances to cut even further into the deficit, but were fuming — and rightly so, it seemed — over some missed calls in the final minute of the quarter. A tip-in try by San Antonio’s Luke Kornet with about 56 seconds left was knocked off the rim by Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace and should have been goaltending.

And on the next Spurs’ possession, an out-of-bounds call that should have gone their way — replays showed the ball went out off of Holmgren — did not. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson tried to challenge the call, got ignored, then got a technical foul for arguing.

Phones Blew Up With a Tornado Warning — What Residents Did NextKSAT's Educator of the MonthPaxton Beats the $150M Machine & Takes the Senate NominationThe Guadalupe River Is Fighting to Come BackEverything You Need to Know Before You Vote TodayGambling Bust — Sheriff explains what makes a game room illegalIs that Spurs merchandise on the corner actually illegal? Mom watches car slam into her daughter's brand-new Mini Cooper — driver takes off





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Race For Seis NBA NBA Playoffs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thunder Beat Spurs 127-114, Take 3-2 Lead in West FinalsShai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, taking a 3-2 series lead.

Read more »

Thunder beat Spurs 127-114 in Game 5, take 3-2 series leadShai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 32 points, Alex Caruso adds 22 off the bench as Oklahoma City moves one win away from Western Conference finals return. Jared McCain scores 20 in first playoff start for Thunder. Victor Wembanyama held to 20 points on 4-of-15 shooting for San Antonio.

Read more »

Thunder top Spurs 127-114 and are a win away from a return to NBA FinalsGame 6 is Thursday in San Antonio. If there's a Game 7, it'll be back in Oklahoma City on Saturday, while the New York Knicks wait to see who emerges.

Read more »

Thunder vs. Spurs Opening Odds for Game 6 (San Antonio Favored to Force a Game 7)Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have their backs against the wall heading into Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, as they need to win back-to-

Read more »