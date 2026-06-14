Thunder Sweep Lakers; Knicks Win NBA Championship Amid Various Sports and Non-Sports News

The Oklahoma City Thunder completed a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. The New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years. Other reports covered All-NBA selections, a boat fire in California, a corpse found near a World Cup training site in Mexico, and various baseball and soccer results.

May 26Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City and Nikola Jokic of Denver were unanimous first-team All- NBA selections this season, while San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama missed joining them in that club by one vote.

Thunder defeat Lakers in Game 4, completing another playoff sweepa Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Chet Holmgren made a tiebreaking dunk with 32.8 seconds to play, and the Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Los Angeles Lakers out of the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 115-110 victory in Game 4. Thunder charge past Lakers 131-108 in Game 3 for another blowout in the champs' 7-0 playoff run Ajay Mitchell had career playoff highs of 24 points and 10 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder extended their unbeaten playoff run to the brink of another Western Conference finals with a 131-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the second round.

Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander each score 22 as Thunder take 2-0 lead over Lakers in West semis Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 22 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 125-107 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series. Holmgren has 24 points to help Thunder top Lakers 108-90 in Game 1 of Western Conference semifinals Chet Holmgren scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

LeBron James had 28 points and the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated Houston with a 98-78 win in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series by holding the Rockets to a season low in points. Rockets beat Lakers 99-93 in Game 5, avoiding playoff elimination for the 2nd straight game Jabari Smith Jr. scored 22 points, Tari Eason added 18 and the Houston Rockets avoided playoff elimination for the second straight game with a 99-93 victory over the Lakers in Game 5.

Amen Thompson scored 23 points, Tari Eason added 20 and the Houston Rockets avoided elimination with a 115-96 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference playoff series. James makes tying 3 as Lakers storm back late, win in OT and take a 3-0 series lead over the Rockets LeBron James scored 29 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation, Marcus Smart had eight points in overtime and the Los Angeles Lakers took advantage of a Houston Rockets team missing Kevin Durant for a 112-108 win Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

LeBron scores 28, leads short-handed Lakers past Durant's Rockets again 101-94 for 2-0 series lead LeBron James had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Houston Rockets for a 101-94 victory and a stunning 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Kennard scores 27, LeBron leads Lakers to surprising 107-98 win over Rockets in playoff opener Luke Kennard scored a career playoff-high 27 points, LeBron James had 19 points and 13 assists, and the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers capitalized on Kevin Durant's injury absence for a 107-98 victory over the Houston Rockets in the opener of their first-round playoff series.

LeBron James had 18 points, six assists and four rebounds in the first half, and the Los Angeles Lakers tuned up for the postseason with a 131-107 win over the Utah Jazz. The New York Knicks captured their first NBA championship in 53 years with a 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night.

Mexican authorities are investigating how a corpse ended up outside a stadium in the border city of Tijuana, where Iran's national team has been training for the World Cup. Yoshinobu Yamamoto carries no-hit bid into 9th as Dodgers beat White Sox 7-12 men charged after gear stolen from England's World Cup teamTrey Mancini hit a two-run triple to give Los Angeles an early lead, rookie Sam Aldegheri tossed five strong innings and Ryan Zeferjahn struck out Cedric Mullins with the bases loaded in the ninth to help the Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

The U.S. men's national soccer team made easy work of Paraguay in its World Cup opener Friday, defeating the South American side 4-1 at SoFi Stadium. Chase Meidroth had three hits and two RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the depleted Los Angeles Dodgers 8-2 in a matchup of division leaders.

Kick it in the Park​ events will take place at 18 different park sites, with 100 free screenings hosted by the Mayor's Office, the council districts, and Los Angeles Recreation and Parks. One person was hospitalized and two others were injured on Saturday when a boat caught fire in the middle of Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The U.S. men's national soccer team, which last appeared at the 2022 World Cup, will face Paraguay to kick off its 2026 World Cup. The 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule and how to watch With 104 World Cup games being played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, it's like"a Super Bowl every single day for five weeks," U.S. team captain Tim Ream told CBS News.

Evacuations temporarily ordered in Compton after grenade found inside homeA 300-acre brush fire burning south of Palmdale has prompted evacuation orders and warnings for some residents, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Long Beach neighbors said what started as a peaceful celebration marking the end of the school year turned into a brawl that ended with some teens being detained by police.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking help locating a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in North Hollywood on Thursday night. The City of Laguna Beach said the sighting occurred 250 to 300 yards offshore of Christmas Cove, about one-quarter mile north of the area where the girl was initially swept away.

Girl, 5, missing after being swept away into ocean in Laguna Beach Laguna Beach officials said that their search for the girl concluded at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, more than 24 hours after the girl was swept away. Hundreds of Orange County residents gathered in Garden Grove on Tuesday night to demand answers from GKN Aerospace leadership during a special city council meeting.3 injured after boat catches fire in middle of Lake Elsinore One person was hospitalized and two others were injured on Saturday when a boat caught fire in the middle of Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The family of a woman who was allegedly stabbed in the neck by an inmate while working at Chino's Men's Prison last year has filed a lawsuit against the state. A family is asking for answers after a father and son died when a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department engine collided with their sedan in Hemet. Two people were killed, including a 9-year-old boy, during a three-car crash in Riverside County on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ford recalls over 250K Focus models over engine stall risk Ford is recalling more than 250,000 vehicles that were incorrectly repaired under a previous recall meant to fix a problem that caused the engine to stall while driving, according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.2 men charged after gear stolen from England's World Cup teamPresident Trump issued an executive order in March 2025 ordering national parks to not display elements that"inappropriately disparage Americans past or living.

"The U.S. men's national soccer team made easy work of Paraguay in its World Cup opener Friday, defeating the South American side 4-1 at SoFi Stadium. The U.S. military has killed Niño Guerrero, the alleged leader of Venezuela-based gang Tren de Aragua, President Trump announced Friday. Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery would not harm U.S. consumers or weaken competition, DOJ antitrust enforcers said.

A federal appellate court denied a last-minute attempt by the Trump administration to stop the removal of President Trump's name from the Kennedy Center on Friday. The Pentagon on Friday released a new group of documents and videos related to UFOs, or UAPs, with 72 more documents, images and recordings.

Plan making California high-earner tax to fund schools permanent eligible for November ballot Voters in California may decide this fall on a proposal that would make tax increases on high-income earners to fund education permanent, officials said. Voters in California may soon decide on a ballot measure that seeks to help the state's middle class afford to buy a home, by establishing a $25 billion loan program that would provide down payment assistance.

Some Trader Joe's shoppers will get a payout after a lawsuit alleged that the retailer's customer receipts put shoppers at risk of ID theft. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and local prosecutors urged parents to check their children's e-bikes, saying some of the vehicles may be motorcycles or mopeds capable of high speeds.

San Francisco officials said Tuesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against leading manufacturers of ultra-processed foods, accusing them of producing products linked to serious health issues and alleging that the companies knowingly made the foods addictive. A bill that would reverse a 25% tax increase on California's legal cannabis industry is heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, after being approved by the legislature.

Los Angeles County health officials on Saturday confirmed the fifth measles case of the year in an international traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier in the week.5th Californian possibly exposed to hantavirus identified, health officials say no confirmed cases California public health officials said on Wednesday that they have identified a fifth resident who may have been exposed to the Andes hantavirus due to the outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship. An American on the repatriation flight began showing symptoms of hantavirus and another"tested mildly PCR positive for the Andes virus," the Department of Health and Human Services says.

Three passengers have been evacuated from a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak, as related cases are confirmed in Switzerland and South Africa. Ford is recalling more than 250,000 vehicles that were incorrectly repaired under a previous recall meant to fix a problem that caused the engine to stall while driving, according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.

The California State Assembly passed a new bill that they hope can rein in a black market in restaurant reservations. Voters in California may soon decide on a ballot measure that seeks to help the state's middle class afford to buy a home, by establishing a $25 billion loan program that would provide down payment assistance. Some Trader Joe's shoppers will get a payout after a lawsuit alleged that the retailer's customer receipts put shoppers at risk of ID theft.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and local prosecutors urged parents to check their children's e-bikes, saying some of the vehicles may be motorcycles or mopeds capable of high speeds. The New York Knicks captured their first NBA championship in 53 years with a 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night.

Mexican authorities are investigating how a corpse ended up outside a stadium in the border city of Tijuana, where Iran's national team has been training for the World Cup. Yoshinobu Yamamoto carries no-hit bid into 9th as Dodgers beat White Sox 7-12026 FIFA World Cup kicks off with 3 opening ceremonies With matches being played in 11 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada​, fans are getting three World Cup opening ceremonies.

"Schmigadoon! " — which was tied for the most nominations, with 12 — won Best Musical, and"Liberation" took home the honor of Best Play at the 2026 Tony Awards. Peabo Bryson, a two-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter known for Disney movie hits"Beauty and the Beast" and"A Whole New World," has died at age 75. President Trump said he is considering replacing the Freedom 250 concert series with a rally after many artists dropped out.

Beach cities prepare as king tides, powerful surf batter Southern California coast Beach city residents were urged to be alert as king tides and powerful surf were expected to continue battering the Southern California coast over the weekend. Brittney Ermon reports. Hundreds of people gathered in Westlake on Saturday for the annual"Black on the Block" celebration, which spotlights Black-owned businesses in Los Angeles.

Lauren Pozen reports from the LA Coliseum, where hundreds of soccer fans flocked on Saturday to experience FIFA Fan Fest, where World Cup watch parties were in full swing. Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to show solidarity for immigrant workers in Altadena on Saturday, just about one year after immigration raids began across the U.S.Some of golf's best are facing off at the U.S. Women's Open at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

The event runs from June 2 to June 7. Attack on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder A suspect was taken into custody after an attack on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on June 1 in which there were 15 people and a dog who were victims. The suspect threw Molotov cocktails that burned some of the victims, who were part of a march for Israeli hostages.

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity. The Franklin Fire in Malibu quickly grew overnight and threatened several homes. Evacuation orders were issued and Pepperdine University instructed students to shelter in place.





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