Thunder's Season Ends in Heartbreak with Game 7 Loss to Spurs in Western Conference Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder's playoff run concluded in a devastating 111-103 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an MVP-caliber performance with 35 points and nine assists, but a lack of secondary playmaking and a poor showing from Chet Holmgren allowed the Spurs to seize control and advance to the NBA Finals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder 's 2025-26 campaign concluded in heartbreak as they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 111-103 in a tense, winner-take-all Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center.

The Thunder, who had stunned the league with their rise, saw their dream season end just one series short of the NBA Finals. From the opening tip, the contest was a classic, defined by explosive runs and relentless defensive pressure from both sides. The Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, seized control with a pivotal 16-2 second-quarter surge that gave them a double-digit lead, though the Thunder clawed back to trail by only three at halftime.

The pattern repeated in the second half, with each team answering the other's blows. Ultimately, a decisive Spurs run in the fourth quarter proved too much for Oklahoma City to overcome, sending San Antonio to the Finals and leaving the Thunder to ponder what might have been. The atmosphere in the arena was electric, with Thunder fans roaring their team on throughout, but the final buzzer signaled a devastating end to the team's deepest playoff run in years.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's back-to-back MVP, delivered a heroic performance in the loss, showcasing why he is considered one of the game's elite. He poured in 35 points, dished out nine assists, and recorded three steals, shooting an efficient 12-for-21 from the field. He was constantly swarmed by the Spurs' defensive scheme, which aimed to force him into difficult, contested shots, yet he answered time and again with tough makes.

However, without his top two secondary creators-likely referring to key supporting guards whose absence was felt-the scoring burden fell entirely on his shoulders. While his individual stat line was stellar, basketball is a team game, and the lack of consistent secondary playmaking ultimately hindered the Thunder's ability to sustain offensive rhythm against a disciplined Spurs defense. The loss was also magnified by the quiet performance of All-NBA center Chet Holmgren, who was a non-factor for large stretches.

He finished with only four points on two shot attempts, visibly tentative and struggling with his touch. Whenever he caught the ball, he appeared rushed, often moving away from the basket instead of attacking it. The Spurs dominated the offensive glass when he was on the floor, particularly in the second half, capitalizing on his lack of physicality and positioning.

For a player of Holmgren's caliber and potential, the game represented a severe step back; the Thunder needed a statement game from their young star to balance Gilgeous-Alexander's heroics. His ineffective outing was a critical mismatch that the Spurs exploited and a primary reason the Thunder's offense sputtered when it mattered most. Game 7 was the culmination of a grueling series that tested both teams' resolve.

The Thunder, the younger and less experienced squad, showed flashes of brilliance but also the fragility that can come with a core still learning how to win at the highest level. The Spurs, meanwhile, demonstrated veteran poise, weathering every Oklahoma City run with composure and timely execution. This defeat will serve as a painful but valuable lesson for the Thunder's young core. They went further than anyone anticipated this season, exceeding expectations and building a foundation for future contention.

Yet the final step, the one that separates good teams from champions, proved a bridge too far in 2026





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NBA Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Finals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Chet Holmgren Victor Wembanyama Game 7 Playoffs 2026 NBA Playoffs

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