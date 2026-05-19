Thunder loses Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

San Antonio Spurs beat Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with Victor Wembanyama's 41-point performance, while Alex Caruso's 31-point effort couldn't secure a crucial win for OKC.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives the ball past San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the third quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center .

Despite 31 points from Alex Caruso, the Thunder could not secure a crucial opening series win. Victor Wembanyama dominated for San Antonio, scoring 41 points with 24 rebounds and three blocks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, but shot 30.4% from the floor. In a double overtime thriller, OKC trailed by as much as ten, while only leading by as much as three points.

Here are three takeaways from the win. The Spurs managed to control the offensive glass all game long. With under 40 seconds left in regulation, the Thunder had Dylan Harper boxed up, nearly forcing multiple turnovers. Oklahoma City Thunder stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren need to step up





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Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Western Conference Finals Game 1 Victor Wembanyama Alex Caruso Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Chet Holmgren Double Overtime Game 1 Paycom Center

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