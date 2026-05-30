Thunder favored at home in Game 7 against a Spurs team with a first-year coach and a 22-year-old star

Spurs and Thunder face off in Game 7 as San Antonio's young core led by Victor Wembanyama looks to dethrone the defending NBA champions on the road.

The 2007 Mountaineers remain college football's greatest 'what-if' story nearly two decades later Despite potential ratings nightmare for NHL, Vegas-Carolina Stanley Cup Final still has plenty of intrigueTennis player Rafael Jodar accused of pushing French Open ball girl, but did he really?

Steve Hilton rips Steyer for trans athlete support, leads 'Save Girls Sports' rally at track title meetAfter Djokovic's historic loss, Roland-Garros will crown a first time major champion in yearsNationals fire community relations director over allegedly admitting to religious discrimination: reportJaxson Dart and Abdul Carter hug out differences, but neither apologizes over Trump disputeUmpire Dan Bellino's baffling foul tip call on Seiya Suzuki renews calls for robot review in MLBDakich: sports media has created an ‘industry’ out of complaining about white athletes like Caitlin ClarkPresident Donald Trump gives exclusive White House ballroom tourSpencer Pratt gains ground in Los Angeles mayoral race as polls tightenVictor Wembanyama ‘invisible’ in Game 5, Can he still lead the Spurs to the Finals?

| The Herd Victor Wembanyama only scored 20 points on 4-15 FG during the San Antonio Spurs’ Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jason McIntyre asks if Wemby can still lead the Spurs to the Finals.had its wishes granted. I suppose, to a lesser extent, we all did as well.

There haven’t been many great series outside of the first round of the NBA playoffs, but we did at least get a great one between the Spurs and the Thunder, who now have Game 7 to determine their fate.aren’t supposed to be doing this. There is no lack of talent, but teams are supposed to struggle before they succeed. The Bulls failed multiple times before climbing to the top and never looking back.

The Heat with LeBron dropped the first championship attempt. That doesn’t mean if San Antonio wins this game, the team will win a championship, but even pushing the defending champs to the brink is impressive. San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half of Game 6 in the Western Conference finals NBA playoffs in San Antonio on May 28, 2026. To further this point, let’s look at the roster and the coach.

Head coach Mitch Johnson never coached a team before this. Sure, Greg Popovich is still"around" and tutored him. The oldest guy getting key minutes on the roster is 33 years old . Victor Wembanyama is 22 years old and in his third season.

De’Aaron Fox is 28, Keldon Johnson is 26, Devin Vassell is 25, Julian Champagnie is 24, Stephon Castle is 21 and Dylan Harper is 20. That is a ton of young talent — and talent that has all worked out.have been here before. The Indiana Pacers, a team I would consider worse than this Spurs team, took them to seven games last year.

This year, they walked through the first two rounds of the playoffs, and now they are struggling against this physical, hungry and talented Spurs team. The Thunder, however, are one of the few teams that match up well and have an equally young core. They also have the championship belt currently, and until it is taken away from them, you have to give them the benefit of the doubt.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama moves against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA playoffs in Oklahoma City on May 26, 2026. Their team has exactly two people on the roster older than 30, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams. Caruso has made a major impact this season, and even Williams has been beneficial in stretches. The rest of the core for the Thunder is 27 or younger.

I should note that Isaiah Hartenstein is 28 years old. Their ages have little to do with a Game 7, but my guess is this is not the last time we will see these two teams playing in a high-stakes scenario. Age doesn’t matter much, but experience does. I know that the Spurs are well coached.

They have a freak of nature on their roster, and they have some really great players. They are going to be a problem for the rest of the league for as long as they can keep the group together. Wembanyama is not just possibly, but I’d say likely, to become the best player in basketball history.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama defends during the third quarter of game two in the Western Conference finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 20, 2026. That could take a giant leap forward if he wins this game tonight. Unfortunately for him, I don’t see that happening tonight. I like the Spurs and what they have together, but there are very few teams that leapfrog like this.

They need to learn to win. The Thunder are at home, and they’ve been here before. The Spurs are on the road, have a lot of guys going through this the first time, and ultimately need an all-time performance from Wembanyama to get the win. Give me the Thunder -3.5.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nba Playoffs Nba San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Sports Gambling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Conference Finals: San Antonio Spurs force Game 7 against OKC ThunderThe San Antonio Spurs won Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, tying it up at 3-3 and securing Game 7.

Read more »

Thunder vs Spurs Same-Game Parlay for Tonight's NBA Playoffs Game 6San Antonio survives in our Thunder vs. Spurs same-game parlay picks and NBA predictions for May 28.

Read more »

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones gifted premium tickets to Spurs-Thunder Game 6As the San Antonio Spurs forced a Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, photos obtained by KSAT Investigates show Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones just rows away from the action.

Read more »

Blockbuster Game 7 showdown: Four best bets for San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City ThunderSpurs-Thunder Game 7 betting card features San Antonio +3.5 as the top pick, citing superior net efficiency and Gilgeous-Alexander's shooting woes.

Read more »