Thunder Face Injury‑Hit Lineup in Pivotal Game 6 Against Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder head into Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals with Jalen Williams returning from a hamstring issue, while Ajay Mitchell remains out, setting up a high‑stakes clash against a fully healthy San Antonio Spurs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are confronting what many consider the toughest hurdle of the Western Conference Finals : a decisive, road‑filled showdown against a resilient San Antonio Spurs squad.

After clinching a dramatic Game 5 victory, the Thunder entered Game 6 with a slim margin for error, aware that two wins in a row would secure a place in the NBA Finals for a second consecutive season. The atmosphere at the Paycom Center was electric, but the Thunder's roster was missing two of its top five players.

Rising second‑year star Ajay Mitchell was sidelined with a right soleus strain, while All‑NBA swingman Jalen Williams was listed as questionable after nursing a nagging hamstring injury that has plagued him all season. Williams' health saga is a textbook case of how injuries can shape a playoff run. The 24‑year‑old Santa Clara product appeared in only 33 regular‑season games, and his playoff minutes have been limited to four contests, two of which he was unable to finish.

The trouble began in the offseason when he underwent surgery to repair torn wrist ligaments, followed by a secondary procedure at the start of the year to address lingering issues. Throughout the Thunder's 64‑win campaign, Williams suffered repeated hamstring setbacks that prevented him from establishing a consistent presence on the floor.

In the opening round against the Phoenix Suns, he was forced out of Game 2 just seconds into the third quarter, and he missed the entire second‑round series versus the Los Angeles Lakers as Oklahoma City completed back‑to‑back sweeps. When he returned for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, he managed only a single quarter before his hamstring tightened, and he has since been limited to five quarters in the series.

Despite the injury concerns, the Thunder decided to activate Williams for Game 6, albeit off the bench-a first for him in his playoff career. The decision came after a last‑minute lineup announcement, with the team opting to keep second‑year guard Jared McCain in the starting unit for the crucial encounter. San Antonio, meanwhile, entered the game with a fully healthy roster, giving the Thunder a stark contrast in depth.

The Spurs represent the most formidable opponent the Thunder have faced in the postseason, and their ability to stay fully available could tip the balance. Thunder head coach and staff emphasized the importance of managing Williams' workload, hoping that even limited minutes could provide the necessary spark without risking a relapse.

Veteran forward Rylan Stiles, the lead beat writer for Inside the Thunder and host of the Locked On Thunder Podcast, highlighted the emotional weight of the situation, noting that the team's resilience and willingness to adapt have defined their playoff journey. As the clock wound down on Game 6, every possession mattered, and the Thunder's quest for another NBA Finals appearance rested on a delicate mix of health, strategy, and the determination to overcome the odds set by their seasoned Spurs adversary





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