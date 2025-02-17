Thunder All-Stars Shine at NBA All-Star Weekend

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams represent the Oklahoma City Thunder at the NBA All-Star Weekend, showcasing their skills in the new format All-Star game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a strong showing at the NBA All-Star Weekend , sending multiple representatives to the festivities. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams , both All-Stars for the Thunder, participated in the event alongside coaches Mark Daigneault and Dave Bliss. The NBA introduced a new format for the All-Star game, featuring two semi-final matchups leading to a championship game.

Each contest was a race to 40 points, with entertainment and presentations taking place between each game. In the first game, Team Chuck, led by NBA superstar and new signature shoe debuter, secured a 41-32 victory over Team Kenny. Gilgeous-Alexander contributed two rebounds, an assist, and a block to the winning effort while scoring 12 points, tying for the game high. Williams added two points, a highlight-reel lob, and had an assist, block, and steal. The Thunder stars then awaited the winner of the contest between Team Shaq, filled with multi-time All-Stars, and Team Candace, comprised of the Rising Stars, to determine their opponent in the championship game. Team Shaq emerged victorious in their matchup, defeating Team Candace 42-35. Damian Lillard led the charge for Shaq's team, racking up 9 points on three three-pointers. With the championship game set, Gilgeous-Alexander and his Team Chuck faced a formidable challenge against Team Shaq's veteran-laden roster. Despite a valiant effort, Gilgeous-Alexander and his Team Chuck fell behind early, trailing 11-1 in an opening run by Team Shaq. They were unable to overcome this deficit, ultimately losing 41-25. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the championship game with four points and a rebound.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Weekend Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jalen Williams

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA 3-Point Contest free livestream: How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend, TV, scheduleNBA All-Star Weekend continues tonight with the NBA 3-Point Contest. Fans can watch this event for free online.

Read more »

NBA Slam Dunk Contest free livestream: How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend, TV, scheduleNBA All-Star Weekend continues tonight with the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Fans can watch this event for free online.

Read more »

NBA Fans Had Plenty of Thoughts on Kevin Hart Announcing NBA All Star GameAs one person put it, Hart would attend the opening of a gas station.

Read more »

Nikola Jokic Selected as Western Conference All-Star Starter for 2025 NBA All-Star GameDenver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been voted as one of the Western Conference frontcourt starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The game will feature a new tournament format with first-to-40 pickup games.

Read more »

WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Passes on NBA All-Star Weekend ChallengeIndiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has chosen not to participate in a special challenge event during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend. There were discussions for Clark to join a 3-point shootout similar to the one that saw Stephen Curry face off against Sabrina Ionescu last year. The event was planned to expand this year, coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in the Bay Area, but Clark declined the invitation through her representatives at Excel Sports.

Read more »

Ex-Eagles star will play in NBA Celebrity Game during All-Star weekendThis former Eagles star will be back in this celebrity spotlight for the first time in a long time.

Read more »