Thunder All-Stars Shine at NBA All-Star Weekend

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams represent the Oklahoma City Thunder at the NBA All-Star Weekend, showcasing their skills in the new format All-Star game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a strong showing at the NBA All-Star Weekend , sending multiple representatives to the festivities. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams , both All-Stars for the Thunder, participated in the event alongside coaches Mark Daigneault and Dave Bliss. The NBA introduced a new format for the All-Star game, featuring two semi-final matchups leading to a championship game.

Each contest was a race to 40 points, with entertainment and presentations taking place between each game. In the first game, Team Chuck, led by NBA superstar and new signature shoe debuter, secured a 41-32 victory over Team Kenny. Gilgeous-Alexander contributed two rebounds, an assist, and a block to the winning effort while scoring 12 points, tying for the game high. Williams added two points, a highlight-reel lob, and had an assist, block, and steal. The Thunder stars then awaited the winner of the contest between Team Shaq, filled with multi-time All-Stars, and Team Candace, comprised of the Rising Stars, to determine their opponent in the championship game. Team Shaq emerged victorious in their matchup, defeating Team Candace 42-35. Damian Lillard led the charge for Shaq's team, racking up 9 points on three three-pointers. With the championship game set, Gilgeous-Alexander and his Team Chuck faced a formidable challenge against Team Shaq's veteran-laden roster. Despite a valiant effort, Gilgeous-Alexander and his Team Chuck fell behind early, trailing 11-1 in an opening run by Team Shaq. They were unable to overcome this deficit, ultimately losing 41-25. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the championship game with four points and a rebound.

