Thumby Mini Console Review Keychains Gaming Coding

Thumby is a $30 mini console keychain. It features a 72-by-40 OLED screen. Users can play retro games or code new ones. Reviewers praise its educational value.

Thumby is a compact device designed to function as both a portable gaming console and a keychain accessory. This unique gadget merges retro entertainment with modern coding education. It appeals to hobbyists who want to play classic games or learn programming skills.

Thumby Device Specifications and Hardware Design

The Thumby hardware features a 72-by-40 Monochrome OLED display for visual output. It includes a micro USB port specifically intended to assist with programming tasks. Power is provided by a 40 mAh rechargeable LiPo battery. This battery capacity claims to provide around two hours of game time before requiring a charge. The device is constructed to be compact and lightweight for easy attachment to bags or key rings.

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Thumby Pricing and Retail Market Position

Thumby is available for purchase at a price of around $30. This affordable cost positions it as an accessible entry point into handheld gaming. The device includes a selection of pre-loaded retro games such as Snake and Pong. Users can also utilize the free in-browser code editor to create their own content.

User Experiences With Thumby Controller Size

Reviews on Amazon highlight that the controller can be challenging for those with larger hands. Its small size makes the screen difficult to see for some users. Many reviewers describe the device as a novelty item rather than a primary gaming solution. Despite these ergonomic issues, users find it handy for providing a few hours of fun.

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Thumby Programming Features and Educational Benefits

Thumby allows users to code games using MicroPython through its custom editor. It also supports the Arduino Code Editor for additional development options. This programmability is a major bonus for teaching users how to code their own games through TinyCircuits. Users can share their created games with other players on the platform.

Thumby Build Quality and Durability Assessment

Concerns exist regarding the strength and sturdiness of the Thumby construction. A review on the official site describes the quality of the build as quite shocking and good. The device is designed to be attached to a bag while remaining functional. It serves as a working gadget for playing and creating games despite its toy-like appearance.