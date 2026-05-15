A vigilant housing manager saw the harrowing CCTV footage of the attack and reported it to the RSPCA. The court was informed of the dog being in a crate without food or water, as Sestanovich claimed the dog was an XL Bully but refused to provide evidence to the court. The dog was euthanized because of the current custom for dog breeds, the XL Bully. Sestanovich, known for being a cruel thug, punched, kicked, slapped, and hung the dog in the air, leaving her in a state of fear and torture. Despite receiving a sentence, the judge was reluctant to put the dog down, but due to the legal complications and the court's new understanding of XL Bullies, the dog had to be euthanized.

A cruel thug, Mason Sestanovich, was caught on CCTV brutally attacking his dog, an XL Bully named Chicago, for nearly a minute in a block of flats in Hyde Park Terrace, Sheffield.

The harrowing footage showed Sestanovich punching, kicking, slapping, and hanging the dog. After the attack, the dog defecated while Sestanovich walked away. Despite being in severe pain and fear, the loyal dog still followed its owner. RSPCA launched an investigation, and Sestanovich was found in violation of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

He was banned from keeping animals for life, given a suspended sentence, and ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge. Despite the ban, Chicago was euthanized due to the current legislation on XL Bully registration and rehoming





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Animal Abuse RSPCA Dog Breeds Euthanasia Animal Welfare Act

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Thug Punished for Brutally Beating Dog, Then Chicago Was Put DownA vigilant housing manager saw the harrowing CCTV footage of the attack and reported it to the RSPCA. The court was informed of the dog being in a crate without food or water, as Sestanovich claimed the dog was an XL Bully but refused to provide evidence to the court. The dog was euthanized because of the current custom for dog breeds, the XL Bully. Sestanovich, luckily, managed to avoid jail due to the suspended sentence.

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