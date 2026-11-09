Thrumly Website Launches to Boost Local Music Visibility in Rochester

Thrumly, a new website co-founded by Emily Carpenter, has launched to help residents discover local musicians and venues in Rochester. The platform aims to give performers and live music venues greater visibility while allowing fans to plan ahead for events. This development is highlighted in a report that also covers local news such as a football fight, midterm election reactions, and a fatal crash case in Monroe County.

People watch a band play during a music website launch party at the Iron Smoke Distillery, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The website is designed to help people find local music, while giving performers and venues more visibility.

"Thrumly is a place where we're profiling musicians, bands, and venues for live music and then posting events so that people can know before they go, plan ahead, and enjoy live music in Rochester. We've got plenty of it," said Emily Carpenter, the co-founder of Thrumly. A fight marred the end of Saturday's Section V Class B football semifinal between East and Monroe, which East won 14-6. Rochester voters respond to midterm election results Rochester, N.Y.

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With Democrats poised to take control of Congress after the midterm elections, some Rochester voters are calling for elected leaders to mA woman faces charges following a fatal crash in Henrietta last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Black organizers in Mississippi’s Delta helped put Scott Colom within reach of a historic Senate win as officials continued counting ballots.