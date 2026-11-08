Thriller Album Reaches Historic Billboard Peak Amid Vinyl Resurgence

Michael Jackson's Thriller hits its highest Billboard 200 rank since 1984, driven by vinyl sales and streaming. The album secures No. 2 with 55,000 units as physical media sees a major revival.

The album Thriller by Michael Jackson has secured the No. 2 position on the Billboard 200 chart for the week dated Nov. 14, 2026. This ranking represents the highest chart position for the record since the spring of 1984, when the album achieved its final week at the top spot on the April 14-dated list. The album continues to hold the all-time record for the most weeks at number one on the chart for a singular artist.

Chart Methodology And Unit Calculation

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States based on multi-metric consumption measured in equivalent album units. These units are compiled by Luminate and consist of album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming equivalent albums. One equivalent album unit equals one album sale, ten individual tracks sold from an album, or 2,500 ad-supported or 1,000 paid and subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from the album.

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Breakdown Of Sales And Streaming Growth

Thriller earned 55,000 equivalent album units during the tracking week, marking an increase of 89 percent. This surge was boosted by seasonal spooky streams of the set's title track and the release of new physical versions of the album. The total unit breakdown shows that streaming equivalent album units comprised 32,000, an increase of 37 percent equaling 34.34 million on-demand official streams. Album sales accounted for 22,000 units, a jump of 335 percent, while track equivalent album units reached 1,000, up 30 percent.

Physical Format Drives Record Vinyl Numbers

The sales performance was heavily driven by physical formats, as the album was reissued across three new vinyl variants including two color editions and a liquid-filled version, as well as a cassette tape. Of the 22,000 units sold in the latest tracking week, vinyl purchases accounted for 19,000. This figure marks the album's largest single-week sales sum on vinyl since Luminate began electronically tracking sales in 1991. The overall 22,000 sales for the week also represent the largest single-week sales sum in nearly four years, following a 23,000 sale figure on the Dec. 31, 2022-dated list.

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Historical Context And Chart Positioning

Michael Jackson's rise to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 marks his highest rank on the chart in more than a decade. Since his death in June 2009, an album has appeared on the Billboard 200 each year. The record has resided in the top 20 every week since early May, maintaining 15 consecutive weeks in the top 10 through August. This recent performance was spurred by the continued cultural relevance of the catalog and renewed interest in physical media among collectors.

Upcoming Chart Publication And Data Access

The new chart dated Nov. 14, 2026, will be posted in full on the Billboard website on Nov. 10. All chart news is available through official channels on X and Instagram, specifically @billboard and @billboardcharts. Olivia Rodrigo's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love also continues to hold the record for the most weeks atop the list for an album by a singular artist, while Notches fourth week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week.