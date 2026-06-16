Thrifty homeowner fireproofs her beloved California home on a tight budget

A San Marcos homeowner is preparing for future wildfires by giving her home fire-resistant upgrades.

A San Marcos homeowner is preparing for future wildfires by giving her home fire-resistant upgrades. The homeowner living in the San Elijo Hills neighborhood in San Marcos replaced a wooden gate at her house for a steel one and planted succulents in her backyard to act as a living firebreak.

Lindsey Smith, who is also the president of San Elijo Hill’s Fire Safe Council and candidate for the City Council, mentioned the effectiveness of steel due to it being non-combustible. Lindsey Smith is the president of San Elijo Hill’s Fire Safe Council and candidate for the City Council.

“It was previously a large wooden gate. It was starting to warp and definitely show its age,” SmithWhen talking about the succulents, she said, “We have this big firebreak of succulents that is, you know, between our house and the pool and the wild land urban interface.

”Facebook/Smith4sanmarcos “So this vent is going to keep those embers outside of my home and keep those embers from intruding into my garage and starting the fire from the inside out of my house,” she added. She urged her fellow neighbors to take similar precautions in case a big fire accident happens, stating that she doesn’t want San Elijo to be the next “news story like Altadena and the Palisades.

” Smith, who is running for the District 2 seat, highlights her being a “San Marcos Mom, Nonprofit Founder, and Community Association President…. and delivering real results for our neighborhoods – from wildfire preparedness to safer streets and stronger communities” on her





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California Fires Residential Real Estate San Diego Wildfires

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Marcos families beat the heat at splash pads and shaded parks on a warm weekendFamilies in San Marcos found ways to stay cool during a warm day, gathering at local parks and splash pads to beat the heat.

Read more »

Measles case found in California after they passed through San Francisco AirportA person infected with measles passed through San Francisco International Airport and two busy San Jose grocery stores, health officials have revealed. The alert involves an adult from Santa Clara …

Read more »

Roads closed in San Marcos due to oversized load striking power lines, causing outagesSan Marcos Emergency Services stated Sunday evening that I-35 near Aquarena Springs is currently closed in both directions at Exit 207 after an oversized load s

Read more »

San Marcos Homeowner Implements Fire-Resistant Upgrades to Protect Against WildfiresA homeowner in San Elijo Hills, San Marcos, is upgrading her property with fire-resistant materials including a steel gate and succulent barriers to defend against wildfires. Lindsey Smith, president of the local Fire Safe Council, emphasizes simple, cost-effective measures to prevent ember intrusion and reduce flammable materials around homes, urging neighbors to act before fires threaten the community.

Read more »