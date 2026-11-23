Northwestern's field hockey dominance continues with a third-straight national title.

The Wildcats won its third-straight NCAA title 3-1 over Maryland. LOUISVILLE, Ky. Kiera Sack scored a spectacular goal midway through the second period starting a three-goal barrage in less than five minutes and Northwestern held on to win its third straight NCAA Field Hockey championship 3-1 over Maryland on Sunday.

Following Sack's third goal of the season, when she swiped the ball into the far corner as she was falling to the turf at the 22:35 mark, Aerin Krys notched her first goal on a redirect and Olivia Bent-Cole got her 10th with another deflection to make it 3-0 at 26:43.

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"I was just excited that we got another one up on the board. We wanted to try to get a lead going, so I was more excited that we had started and we hit a three-goal stretch there," Krys said, according to Northwestern Athletics. Northwestern field hockey wins it all – AgainIt was the third time the top-seeded Wildcats beat the second-seeded Terrapins, winning 4-2 in the regular season and 3-0 in the Big Ten Conference tournament.

In those games Maryland was the top-ranked team in the country. Both teams entered the championship game with 21-2 records. Maci Bradford scored her eighth goal of the season for Maryland less than a minute into the second half, ending a streak of eight scoreless quarters against the Wildcats.

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Even with consecutive corners early in the fourth quarter, their only corners of the game, the Terrapins could not break through against Julian Boon, who finished with eight saves, five in the fourth quarter. With six minutes left in the game Maryland pulled goalie Alyssa Klebasko but the Wildcats' defense was strong.

"Maryland dominated most of that second half," Northwestern coach Tracey Fuchs said. "I'm just proud of our resilience. " Northwestern is the fourth school and sixth team to three-peat. The Wildcats were in their record sixth-straight championship game.

Their losses this season were to Princeton and Penn State. Ashley Sessa, the Big Ten Player of the Year won her fourth NCAA Tournament, having played for North Carolina as a freshman in 2022 when the Tar Heels beat the Wildcats 2-1. She sat out the 2023 season after taking an Olympic Waiver and then transferred to Northwestern. Maryland has won eight national titles, the last in 2011.

Its last appearance in the final game was in 2018.

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"We didn't get frustrated," Fuchs said. "We didn't do everything right today but we did enough to win the game. We finished when we needed to.

"Sessa hasn't just won the title for NU this year, she also capped a historically incredible career. The 2026 national title game was the final game of her collegiate career. Sessa ends her college career a perfect 16-0 in NCAA Tournament games; in four years, she's never lost an NCAA Tournament game.

"We’ve worked so hard for this moment. We have such an amazing group of girls, and it just feels surreal to win a three-peat with your family and just going through the hard stuff together," Sessa said, according to NU Athletics.

"I’m forever grateful for the girls I’ve met coming in, and being part of such an amazing family. "