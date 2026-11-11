Threshing Day Holds Hints for The Empyrean Book 4, Says Rebecca Yarros

Rebecca Yarros says Threshing Day, released September 29, 2026, holds hints and reveals for The Empyrean book 4 even though it is optional reading.

Rebecca Yarros has said that Threshing Day, a companion book to her Empyrean series, matters more to The Empyrean book 4 than its companion label suggests. The book came out on September 29, 2026, and it is a collection of short stories rather than one continuous narrative. Yarros made the comments during a Threshing Day book tour, including a Denver release party interview.

Fans have waited a long time for the next installment. It has been almost a year since Onyx Storm was released, and no release date has been announced for the fourth book. Yarros started drafting in March 2026, so it is reasonable to project the next book around mid-to-late 2027. That projection is based on the source's timeline, not on an official date.

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Why Threshing Day Matters for Book 4 Readers

Threshing Day contains hints and reveals about the next Empyrean novel, according to Yarros. The book is centered on the dangerous Threshing ceremony and includes 13 character points of view, including Xaden, Sloane, and Mira. Its branding as a companion book led some fans to skip it, but Yarros has said it offers more insight than it first appears.

During the Denver launch interview, Yarros said that there 'might be something in almost every single one of them that's going to clue you in to Book 4.' She declined to name which chapters contain those clues. Readers who have already finished the book reportedly say it changes what they know about the dragons.

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Past Empyrean books lay the foundation for what comes next. Threshing Day, however, provides direct hints and reveals, which makes it the most useful read for fans who want to work out the story ahead of time. Super-sleuths are likely to find it especially valuable.

Yarros Says the Book Is Optional Reading

Rebecca Yarros has stated that Threshing Day is not mandatory reading for understanding the main storyline. Her position is that readers should not have to buy another book to follow the plot. Her words on the subject were that the book is 'written so that if you don't want to read it, you don't have to.'

Yarros also said the reveals found in Threshing Day will come in book 4. She told readers she never wants to say that they must buy another book to understand the story. Her stance means that readers who wait will still receive the same reveals, only later and within the main series.

An Instagram user called Well Read with Meghan attended the Denver release party and shared clips of the interview on her account. In those clips, Yarros answered a question about which chapters offer the most insight into book 4. Yarros declined to name specific chapters because readers still had a few hours before they received their copies.

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Choosing Between Reading Now or Waiting

Readers must decide whether to get the Threshing Day information now or wait for book 4 to deliver it. Fans who enjoy being spoiled or who like detective work can read the book immediately to get ahead of the story. Readers who prefer to wait avoid buying an extra book, but they will have to wait a year or possibly more before the reveals appear in the main storyline.

For most fans of the series, the book adds value without being required. Its hints can shape theories shared across social media, where much of the Fourth Wing fandom discusses what may come in The Empyrean books. Readers who want to be prepared for the next novel have a clear choice between reading early and waiting for the main story.