Threezero Unveils DLX Spider-Man 2 Symbiote Suit Peter Parker Figure

Threezero has unveiled its DLX Spider-Man 2 Symbiote Suit Peter Parker figure, bringing the game's black suit to life. The 5.9-inch spider-man collectible features die-cast parts, sharp sculpted textures, and over 40 points of articulation. Spider-Man includes interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces for dynamic game-inspired poses. A special edition adds a half-symbiote Peter Parker head, while pre-orders are live now for about $80 ahead of Q4 2026.

Threezero has unveiled its DLX Spider-Man 2 Symbiote Suit Peter Parker figure, bringing the game's black suit to life. The 5.9-inch spider-man collectible features die-cast parts, sharp sculpted textures, and over 40 points of articulation.

Spider-Man includes interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces for dynamic game-inspired poses. A special edition adds a half-symbiote Peter Parker head, while pre-orders are live now for about $80 ahead of Q4 2026. The figure faithfully recreates the gooey black suit design from the hit PlayStation game, with impressive sculpted textures that help bring the living symbiote costume to life.

Spider-Man comes packed with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces that showcase the suit's additional powers. Threezero will also offer a special edition release for this figure that includes additional accessories. Among the highlights is an alternate head sculpt depicting Peter Parker's iconic red mask being overtaken by the symbiote, which will greatly help capture the suit's darker aspects.

The DLX Symbiote Suit Spider-Man stands approximately 5.9 inches tall, featuring a combination of die-cast elements and over 40 points of articulation. This figure is a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike, offering a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character. The standard edition of the figure is available for pre-order now, with a price tag of around $80.

While collectors continue to wait for the release of the standard Spider-Man figure, Threezero has already turned its attention to one of the game's most popular alternate suits. Standing approximately 5.9 inches tall, the DLX Symbiote Suit Spider-Man features a combination of die-cast elements and over 40 points of articulation. The figure faithfully recreates the gooey black suit design from the hit PlayStation game, with impressive sculpted textures that help bring the living symbiote costume to life.

Spider-Man comes packed with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces that showcase the suit's additional powers. Threezero will also offer a special edition release for this figure that includes additional accessories. Among the highlights is an alternate head sculpt depicting Peter Parker's iconic red mask being overtaken by the symbiote, which will greatly help capture the suit's darker aspects.

The figure is a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike, offering a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character. The standard edition of the figure is available for pre-order now, with a price tag of around $80. The DLX Spider-Man Symbiote Suit Peter Parker figure is a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character, offering a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike.

The figure features a combination of die-cast elements and over 40 points of articulation, with impressive sculpted textures that help bring the living symbiote costume to life. Spider-Man comes packed with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces that showcase the suit's additional powers. The special edition release includes additional accessories, such as an alternate head sculpt depicting Peter Parker's iconic red mask being overtaken by the symbiote.

This figure is a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike, offering a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character. The standard edition of the figure is available for pre-order now, with a price tag of around $80. The DLX Spider-Man Symbiote Suit Peter Parker figure is a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character, offering a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike.

The figure features a combination of die-cast elements and over 40 points of articulation, with impressive sculpted textures that help bring the living symbiote costume to life. Spider-Man comes packed with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces that showcase the suit's additional powers. The special edition release includes additional accessories, such as an alternate head sculpt depicting Peter Parker's iconic red mask being overtaken by the symbiote.

This figure is a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike, offering a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character. The standard edition of the figure is available for pre-order now, with a price tag of around $80. The DLX Spider-Man Symbiote Suit Peter Parker figure is a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character, offering a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike.

The figure features a combination of die-cast elements and over 40 points of articulation, with impressive sculpted textures that help bring the living symbiote costume to life. Spider-Man comes packed with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces that showcase the suit's additional powers. The special edition release includes additional accessories, such as an alternate head sculpt depicting Peter Parker's iconic red mask being overtaken by the symbiote.

This figure is a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike, offering a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character. The standard edition of the figure is available for pre-order now, with a price tag of around $80.

Spider-Man includes interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces for dynamic game-inspired poses. A special edition adds a half-symbiote Peter Parker head, while pre-orders are live now for about $80 ahead of Q4 2026. The figure faithfully recreates the gooey black suit design from the hit PlayStation game, with impressive sculpted textures that help bring the living symbiote costume to life.

Spider-Man comes packed with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces that showcase the suit's additional powers. Threezero will also offer a special edition release for this figure that includes additional accessories. Among the highlights is an alternate head sculpt depicting Peter Parker's iconic red mask being overtaken by the symbiote, which will greatly help capture the suit's darker aspects.

The DLX Symbiote Suit Spider-Man stands approximately 5.9 inches tall, featuring a combination of die-cast elements and over 40 points of articulation. This figure is a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike, offering a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character. The standard edition of the figure is available for pre-order now, with a price tag of around $80.

While collectors continue to wait for the release of the standard Spider-Man figure, Threezero has already turned its attention to one of the game's most popular alternate suits. Standing approximately 5.9 inches tall, the DLX Symbiote Suit Spider-Man features a combination of die-cast elements and over 40 points of articulation. The figure faithfully recreates the gooey black suit design from the hit PlayStation game, with impressive sculpted textures that help bring the living symbiote costume to life.

Spider-Man comes packed with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces that showcase the suit's additional powers. Threezero will also offer a special edition release for this figure that includes additional accessories. Among the highlights is an alternate head sculpt depicting Peter Parker's iconic red mask being overtaken by the symbiote, which will greatly help capture the suit's darker aspects.

The figure is a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike, offering a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character. The standard edition of the figure is available for pre-order now, with a price tag of around $80. The DLX Spider-Man Symbiote Suit Peter Parker figure is a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character, offering a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike.

The figure features a combination of die-cast elements and over 40 points of articulation, with impressive sculpted textures that help bring the living symbiote costume to life. Spider-Man comes packed with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces that showcase the suit's additional powers. The special edition release includes additional accessories, such as an alternate head sculpt depicting Peter Parker's iconic red mask being overtaken by the symbiote.

This figure is a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike, offering a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character. The standard edition of the figure is available for pre-order now, with a price tag of around $80. The DLX Spider-Man Symbiote Suit Peter Parker figure is a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character, offering a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike.

The figure features a combination of die-cast elements and over 40 points of articulation, with impressive sculpted textures that help bring the living symbiote costume to life. Spider-Man comes packed with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces that showcase the suit's additional powers. The special edition release includes additional accessories, such as an alternate head sculpt depicting Peter Parker's iconic red mask being overtaken by the symbiote.

This figure is a must-have for fans of the game and collectors alike, offering a unique and detailed take on the Spider-Man character. The standard edition of the figure is available for pre-order now, with a price tag of around $80





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Threezero DLX Spider-Man 2 Symbiote Suit Peter Parker Spider-Man Marvel Collectibles

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