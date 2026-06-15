Threezero's FigZero Red Power Ranger from 'The Return' Is a Must-Have for Collectors

Threezero unveils its first action figure from the gritty 'Power Rangers: The Return' comic: a highly detailed 1/6 scale Red Ranger with 34 points of articulation, worn suit details, and accessories like the Power Sword. Pre-orders are open for a 2027 release.

Twenty-two years after a devastating tragedy shattered their team, the surviving Power Rangers have finally reunited in the pages of BOOM! Studios' new comic series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers : The Return '.

This dark and gritty reimagining of the beloved franchise has captivated fans, and now it has inspired its very first action figure: the FigZero 1/6 scale Red Ranger from Threezero. This figure is nothing short of spectacular, capturing the worn and battle-hardened appearance of Jason Scott, the Red Ranger who has abandoned his civilian life to become a full-time morphin' warrior.

The figure features an incredible level of detail, from the distressed fabric cape to the weathered suit texture, making it a must-have for collectors and Power Rangers enthusiasts alike. The Threezero FigZero Red Power Ranger stands at 12.2 inches tall and boasts 34 points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of dynamic poses. The figure includes a variety of accessories, such as the Power Sword, a transforming Blade Blaster, and multiple swappable hands.

The cross-body belt, shoulder armor, utility belt, and holster are all meticulously crafted to match the comic's design. One of the most striking aspects is the suit itself, which shows the wear and tear of Jason's years of nonstop morphing. In the comic, Jason has been continuously morphed for so long that the suit has become his second skin, and Threezero has perfectly captured that gritty realism.

Side-by-side comparisons with the classic Red Ranger suit highlight how much more rugged and battle-scarred this version is, reflecting the darker tone of 'The Return'. In the comic series, Jason Scott has gone rogue, using the full power of the Morphin Grid to stay permanently morphed. After a career as a firefighter and then a vigilante, he began fighting counter-terrorism missions, eventually cutting ties with Billy and Zack to absorb their morphin energy.

But despite his immense power, he still cannot identify the mysterious being tapping into the grid. The story explores themes of sacrifice, redemption, and the cost of being a hero. The 'Power Rangers: The Return' comic is currently available in trade paperback, and both the Red Ranger and the upcoming Lord Drakkon figures from Threezero are now up for pre-order, with an expected shipping date in the first quarter of 2027.

This figure is not just a collectible; it's a tribute to one of the most compelling storylines in Power Rangers history





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