Three wounded in Swiss train station 'bladed weapon' attack, phrase 'Allahu Akbar' allegedly shouted

Police say a 31-year-old Swiss national was arrested after allegedly wounding three people using a bladed weapon at train station in Switzerland.

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': Pope Leo warns mankind faces the risk of being misled by AICriticism mounts as anti-ICE unrest in New Jersey continuesFox News Flash top headlines for May 27"About 30 meters away, I heard a man behind me shout 'Allahu akbar' five or six times, very emotionally and agitatedly," one witness reported recalled to the "Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a man injured three people with a bladed weapon at Winterthur train station. The suspected perpetrator was arrested by police.

He is a 31-year-old Swiss national," Zurich Cantonal Police said. A police vehicle is parked in front of Winterthur train station following a stabbing attack in Winterthur, Switzerland, Thursday, May 28, 2026Zurich Cantonal Police did not provide Fox News Digital with additional information on the incident besides saying a press conference is planned Thursday afternoon about the incident.

OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY ROTC CADETS DISARM ISIS SUPPORTER SHOUTING 'ALLAHU AKBAR' DURING SHOOTING: OFFICIALS Commuters walk past a police vehicle parked in front of the central train station where a man wounded three people with a bladed weapon in Winterthur, near Zurich on May 28, 2026.

"Together with the Zurich cantonal police, the Winterthur city police, the SBB transport police, the rescue service of the Winterthur cantonal hospital and Zurich protection & rescue were deployed. More information will follow this afternoon," the press release noted.





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Major Police Operation Underway at Swiss Train Station After Four People StabbedA major police operation is underway at a Swiss train station after four people were stabbed in a violent attack. The motive of the attack remains unclear, but witnesses claim the knifeman shouted 'Allahu Akbar' as he unleashed his rampage.

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Knife Attack in Winterthur: Three Hospitalized After 'Allahu Akbar' Shouting Suspect Stabs PassersbyA 31-year-old Swiss man allegedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' while stabbing multiple people in Winterthur, Switzerland, leaving three hospitalized. The suspect was arrested, and an investigation into the motive is ongoing. Witnesses reported the man shouting 'Allahu Akbar' and attempting to stab passersby, with a teacher bravely intervening to protect her pupils. Winterthur, despite Switzerland's overall avoidance of Islamist terrorism, has historically raised concerns about Islamism.

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