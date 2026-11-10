Three Worlds / Three Moons Expands to Print With Dark Horse Foundations

Three Worlds / Three Moons, a sci-fi universe built in public by Jonathan Hickman and collaborators, is reaching wider readers through a Dark Horse partnership.

Three Worlds / Three Moons, also known as 3W/3M, is a shared science-fiction setting created by Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo, Mike Huddleston, and Nick Spencer. The project began online in 2021 and invited readers to follow its worldbuilding as it happened, rather than waiting for a finished comic. Its growth has now reached print, as Dark Horse brings the universe to a much wider comic-shop and bookstore audience through a 2026 publishing partnership.

The print move is only one part of the project's appeal. Its creators have developed thousands of pages of stories and lore, experimented with digital reading platforms, and built an active community around the universe. The Dark Horse partnership is the latest step in an experiment that has grown well beyond a conventional comic-book series.

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A Science-Fantasy Universe Designed to Keep Expanding

Jonathan Hickman introduced 3W/3M on August 9, 2021, describing it as a concept universe rather than a single storyline. Individual characters, locations, histories, and comics were meant to contribute to a larger whole that could support many different stories.

The foundational conflict moves through recurring eras in which science and magic rise and fall. This structure gives the setting room to support stories across vastly different periods. The worldbuilding spans Akva, Therra, and Heir, alongside three moons, with societies, belief systems, economies, and political structures that give each region its own identity.

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The creators established these details before individual plots required them. The aim was for the world to feel as if it existed beyond any single protagonist, which is why the universe was built from the ground up rather than around one character's journey.

Creative Team Built the Setting Collaboratively

The original creative group brought together Jonathan Hickman with artists Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston, whose visual and design work helped shape the setting from its foundations. Nick Spencer later joined the core team, while other writers and artists contributed individual systems and stories.

Hickman conceived the project as a space where different creative voices could build connected material, rather than as one writer's long-running serial. That collaborative structure also explains why 3W/3M can feel different from a traditional monthly comic. Hickman wanted stories of varying lengths and formats, with releases appearing when the work was ready instead of being forced into a standard issue count. He also wanted to restore a sense of surprise to comics publishing, letting readers encounter new stories and artwork without every release being mapped out through conventional previews.

Readers Gained a Front-Row Seat to Worldbuilding

The audience was part of the plan from the beginning. In his launch essay, Hickman said the team wanted readers to have a front-row seat during the creation process, with meaningful input at certain stages. That did not mean turning every plot point into a vote or handing over authorship.

Through online posts, the team shared comics alongside process material and conversations about how the universe was designed. Readers could see how visual ideas connected to cultural details, why a place appeared where it did, or how a society's rules shaped the stories set inside it. Worldbuilding became part of the entertainment rather than disposable bonus material.

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The community grew quickly enough to show that this open model had an audience. In May 2022, the project reported just under 10,000 total subscribers, including approximately 2,300 paid supporters. By its third anniversary in August 2024, the team said its community had passed 30,000 people. The project's Substack profile now lists more than 39,000 subscribers.

Mythic App and Dark Horse Print Expand Access

The creators expanded the experience beyond a newsletter, and the wider digital and print rollout now gives readers several ways to engage with the universe. Paid subscribers received exclusive comics and specially produced physical rewards.

The team also developed Mythic, a dedicated digital reading service with a customizable library. Mythic entered open beta in July 2026, giving readers another way to subscribe and access the material. A 3W/3M mobile app has also joined the expanding digital ecosystem.

The print expansion began when Dark Horse announced its partnership in February 2026. The publisher brought the universe to the direct market with Foundations, a 32-page, magazine-sized one-shot released on July 8 for $6.99. For a franchise built around readers watching a universe take shape, that accessible entry point could introduce 3W/3M to a much larger mainstream comics audience.