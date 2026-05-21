Three Worlds/Three Moons (3W/3M) Universe: 'Shift' by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Del Mundo

The latest installment of the 'Three Worlds/Three Moons' universe, created by Jonathan Hickman, presented by Dark Horse Comics in a prestige magazine format. The story follows a journey to understand the cause of the collapse of the universe, set generations before the current science cycle.

Shift by Jonathan Hickman and Mike del Mundo from Dark Horse Comics , part of the Three Worlds/Three Moons (3W/3M) Universe , for September 2026 is the new one-shot coming from Dark Horse Comics , going back to the beginnings of the Three Worlds/Three Moons (3W/3M) science-fiction/fantasy universe created by Jonathan Hickman.

The 64-page issue will be presented in a prestige, magazine-sized format and will be available on the 2nd of September 2026 for $9.99. Shift By Jonathan Hickman And Mike Del Mundo 'Set generations before the current science cycle, in a time when magic is at its peak and Kaoso is thriving, the White Stag eschews the wishes of his family and the will of the Academy by hitching a ride on a Vojoganto to the center of the universe—Akva—to understand the cause behind what he believes to be the inevitable collapse of the universe as he knows it.

Accompanied by his lifelong friend, an accused heretic named, the two set out to unlock the secrets of life and stop the worlds' collapse. Will Syg and Markus be able to complete their mission, or will their time be cut short by the next cosmic shift?





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Comics Three Worlds/Three Moons (3W/3M) Universe Shift Dark Horse Comics $9.99 Prestige Magazine Format

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