Three women were found dead in the sea near Madeira Drive in Brighton. The bodies were discovered after officers were called to 'concerns for the welfare of a person in the water'. The incident is being treated as a sensitive investigation and the priority is to identify the three women and locate their families.

Police are still working to identify three women found dead in the sea in Brighton . Officers were called at around 5.45am today to 'concerns for the welfare of a person in the water'.

Three bodies were then discovered in the sea near Madeira Drive. Police have said they are not searching for anyone else. In a statement this evening, Sussex Police said it was 'working hard to follow up a number of lines of enquiry to identify the three women and understand exactly what has happened'. Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said: 'I understand the impact this tragic incident has had on the local community and more widely.

'This is a sensitive investigation and we know the public are keen to understand the full circumstances. But our priority at this time is identifying these three women and locating their families, who at this point remain unaware they have lost loved ones.

'I would ask for people's patience while we conduct these enquiries and to avoid speculation while this is ongoing.





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