Three women found dead in Brighton sea: Sussex police working to identify victims and locate families

A challenging incident occurred in Brighton, where three women were discovered drowned in the sea. The police and emergency services responded swiftly to the situation and remain on scene. Investigations into the cause and circumstances are ongoing.

Police are still working to identify three women found dead in the sea in Brighton . Early this morning, they received calls of concerns for the welfare of a person in the water, and later that day, three bodies were discovered in the sea near Madeira Drive.

Any search for other individuals was announced as not necessary. Sussex Police's chief superintendent Adam Hays said that the incident had a significant impact on the local community and that the focus now was to identify these women and locate their families. According to Hays, searches were underway to gather and view CCTV footage and the surrounding area, including properties and businesses nearby.

The police and emergency services were involved in extensive searches of the water, and the Brighton Lifeboats and Shoreham All-weather crews were involved as well. HBV Mayor Bella Sankey and MP Chris Ward also expressed their condolences on behalf of the city





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Three women found dead in Brighton sea: Sussex police working to identify victims and locate familiesA challenging incident occurred in Brighton, where three women were discovered drowned in the sea. The police and emergency services responded swiftly to the situation and remain on scene. Investigations into the cause and circumstances are ongoing.

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