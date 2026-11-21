Wisconsin Badgers go winless in the Baha Mar Championship after falling 70-53 to Murray State in the third-place game.

Wisconsin freshman Jackson Ball slams home two of his team-high 12 points in the Badgers' 70-53 loss to Murray State. | UW Athletics The only positive from the last 48 hours for the University of Wisconsin is that the Badgers don't have a game on Saturday.

If they did, the results probably would be the same. After seeing some early promise with its undefeated start, albeit against mid-major teams, Wisconsin made mistake after mistake in its two games in The Bahamas, ending withWhile the Badgers made Thursday's loss to Seton Hall exciting, storming back from 17 points down to twice tie the game, Friday's loss to the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference was hardly competitive.

Also read Wisconsin Badgers Travel to Bahamas for Baha Mar Championship Opener Against Seton Hall

UW was beaten soundly in all facets of the game, looking more like a team hodge podged together and less like one that can compete in the rugged Big Ten.said.

"We're playing individually on both ends of the floor, and it looks like it. We're so out of sync. We can't get any consistent rhythm because we're not connected. There's no synergy.

"The NET rankings won't be released until next month, but the Badgers currently sit at No.77 in the KenPom. It's the program's worst ranking since March 2018 when UW was days away from wrapping up a 15-18 season. That's not far off from what KenPom projects them to do this season, a projected 14-18 record.

There's a lot of basketball left, which can be a good thing if the Badgers can do moving forward what it didn't do between Thursday and Friday: make corrections. A team missing eight of 10 shots over a prolonged stretch shouldn't be able to nearly double its lead, but that's what Murray State did because the Badgers were woefully bad on offense.

They committed turnovers on four straight possessions, took low-percentage, contested shots from the perimeter, and wimped out on attacking the post against Murray State's trap defense. To be fair, it wasn’t pretty even when the Badgers went inside. UW missed five of its first six layups, coming from four different players, and compounded the problem by getting only one offensive rebound and two points off them.

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Murray State head coach Ryan Miller said he wants his team to impose its will on the opponents with its tempo. It was mixed results for Murray State's offense, but the defense seemed to speed up Wisconsin to create another first half of uncharacteristic, sloppy basketball of 13 missed threes, six turnovers, and only seven free-throw attempts.drawing a foul on a solid block out near the end of the first half.

With his team in the bonus, Jones missed the front end and then fouled a shooter on a fadeaway jumper for a three-point play. Instead of making two free throws and potentially being down 11 at halftime, the deficit was 16. UW's problem is that some players compete with hesitancy and others play too fast. Either way, it's a mess.

Gard called the three straight threes "scouting report" mistakes, a 58-second stretch that pushed the lead to 20 with 6:03 remaining. That's a nice way of putting it. The real problem is the turnovers, 35 of them in two games that crippled the Badgers. UW tried to overcome the 18 mistakes by shooting 59.3 percent in the second half on Thursday.

UW got nowhere close a day later when they committed 17 and missed 20 three-pointers and eight layups.

"You're going to have bad shooting nights, but the ability to defend, rebound, and take care of the ball have to be constant, and they weren't any of the nights," Gard said. "We have no chance when we're going to turn the ball over as much as we have. Some extremely sloppy, some trying to play way too fast. We've got a lot of bad habits in terms of ball security that we've got to continue to break.

" Being loose with the ball isn't new for this Wisconsin team. The Badgers had averaged 10.0 turnovers per game over their first four games, a high number by UW's standards. Those percentages now shot up after turning the ball over on 28.1 percent of their possessions against Seton Hall and 25.4 percent of them against Murray State.

"Taking care of the ball, valuing the possession, and taking some pride in that is where we have to improve immensely," Gard said. That leadership usually comes from the veterans, but that group has been problematic. UW's five starters combined to go 10-for-29 for 24 points.

"I think we finished 14-for-31 at the rim," Gard said. "You can't shoot below 50 percent from point-blank range ... Murray State had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half. That's a "play-hard" stat.

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" The last time Wisconsin didn't win a November holiday tournament was 2019. The Badgers lost to Richmond and New Mexico by a combined 19 points. That was the start of a roller coaster season but a rewarding one with UW winning its last eight games to clinch a share of the Big Ten title. That team had only one senior on it but multiple leaders on the floor.

Right now, this team has the opposite with a lot of seniors and no clear leader.

"We've got to have upperclassmen who have been through the fire here at Wisconsin step up and help some of these new guys," Gard said. "That'll be the thing. Do you really have a voice of this team who can take that mantle? I don't care if it's a fifth-year senior, a freshman or anyone in between.

We have to have some better leadership on the floor with the voice of the team and in the locker room. We'll leave it at that.

"The freshman Ball has been at the back end of the rotation through his first five games, averaging 1.8 points in 8.5 minutes and logging a total of 5:34 in the last two games. Ball provided a spark in both halves. He scored five points in 10 minutes in the first half and seven in his 12 minutes in the second half. He logged a steal and an assist, as well.

"Jackson Ball is a really good player; he's just a young player," Gard said. "Him having an array of turnovers yesterday, we talked about it. He was confident that he'd be better with the ball. If you watch his maturity, I wanted to give him more minutes ...

He's strong, he's physical, he's fearless has ability to make plays in the paint.

" Transferring from George Washington this offseason, Autry has hardly been used in UW's first four games and didn't see the floor against Seton Hall. He didn't play in the first half, but with Gard desperate to generate a spark, Autry played 11 minutes down the stretch. While he was 0-for-4, the senior played defense and attacked the glass, something a lot of his teammates weren't doing.

- usually UW's first reserve guard off the bench - suffering a foot injury that doesn't look promising.

"We have a team that has to improve a lot," Gard said. "We have to take advantage of this and flip it in the right way. "Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin men's basketball since 2004, having previously written for Rivals, USA Today, 247sports, Fox Sports, the Associated Press, the Janesville Gazette, and the Wisconsin State Journal.