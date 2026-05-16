Three-Vehicle Collision Tied to Road-Rage Incident on I-5 Near Arlington; Inmate Escape and Murder Capture on Campus

A man suspected of road-rage caused a three-vehicle collision on 236th Street Northeast, resulting in injuries to two people. Authorities have captured an inmate who escaped from prison unawares for nearly five hours and murdered a student at the University of Washington. Seattle is aiming to improve public bathrooms in Pioneer Square.

A three-vehicle collision caused by a suspected road-rage incident on 236th Street Northeast led to the arrest of one driver. The incident began as a road-rage confrontation but no details about what led up to it were released.

A vehicle believed to have caused the crash had been traveling on the shoulder of the roadway before colliding with a second vehicle occupied by a woman driver and a passenger. The impact caused the second vehicle to roll onto its roof. After the collision, the male driver got out of his vehicle and allegedly threatened people with a hammer. The woman and passenger in the overturned vehicle were transported to a hospital.

Six dogs became loose at the crash scene, and one died. Authorities have captured an inmate who escaped from prison nearly five hours and killed a student at the University of Washington. Seattle is planning to improve public bathrooms in Pioneer Square





komonews / 🏆 272. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crimes Residential Escape/Prisoner Three-Vehicle Collision Road-Rage Incident Arlington I-5 Arrest Driver Injury Threat Dogs Escape Inmate Monroe Prison Lynnwood Student Murder Public Bathrooms Pioneer Square

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kitten tied in bag and thrown from moving vehicle in Pennsylvania; suspect soughtPennsylvania State Police are looking for a suspect after a kitten tied up in a bag was thrown from a moving vehicle.

Read more »

Ashley Sanchez Named Sports Illustrated’s NWSL MVP of the MonthThe Courage star earned the honor for April after scoring three goals in three matches.

Read more »

Man struck, killed by second vehicle after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, police saySan Antonio police said a 27-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle after his own single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

Read more »

Cars Overturned, Three Injured in Magee Road Multi-Vehicle CollisionThree individuals required hospitalization after a serious multi-vehicle accident occurred on Sunday along State Route 74, also known as Magee Road. Authorities reported that emergency responders rushed to the scene at approximately 10:15 a.m. following multiple 911 calls. Traffic was completely shut down for nearly two hours before being rerouted onto ledge relief ramps while medical crews treated victims and piece-by-piece cleared the wreckage. Investigators have stated that fender benders were initially reported in the vicinity over the past 24 hours, which may have contributed to the pile-up. The specifics surrounding the cause of the crash remain undetermined as road crews now analyze skid marks and debris patterns.

Read more »