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Three-Vehicle Collision Tied to Road-Rage Incident on I-5 Near Arlington; Inmate Escape and Murder Capture on Campus

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Three-Vehicle Collision Tied to Road-Rage Incident on I-5 Near Arlington; Inmate Escape and Murder Capture on Campus
CrimesResidentialEscape/Prisoner
📆5/16/2026 5:25 AM
📰komonews
35 sec. here / 21 min. at publisher
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A man suspected of road-rage caused a three-vehicle collision on 236th Street Northeast, resulting in injuries to two people. Authorities have captured an inmate who escaped from prison unawares for nearly five hours and murdered a student at the University of Washington. Seattle is aiming to improve public bathrooms in Pioneer Square.

A three-vehicle collision caused by a suspected road-rage incident on 236th Street Northeast led to the arrest of one driver. The incident began as a road-rage confrontation but no details about what led up to it were released.

A vehicle believed to have caused the crash had been traveling on the shoulder of the roadway before colliding with a second vehicle occupied by a woman driver and a passenger. The impact caused the second vehicle to roll onto its roof. After the collision, the male driver got out of his vehicle and allegedly threatened people with a hammer. The woman and passenger in the overturned vehicle were transported to a hospital.

Six dogs became loose at the crash scene, and one died. Authorities have captured an inmate who escaped from prison nearly five hours and killed a student at the University of Washington. Seattle is planning to improve public bathrooms in Pioneer Square

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komonews /  🏆 272. in US

Crimes Residential Escape/Prisoner Three-Vehicle Collision Road-Rage Incident Arlington I-5 Arrest Driver Injury Threat Dogs Escape Inmate Monroe Prison Lynnwood Student Murder Public Bathrooms Pioneer Square

 

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