Three Vaccines in Development as Bundibugyo Ebola Strain Threatens Worst Outbreak Ever

Scientists are rushing to develop vaccines for the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which is causing a severe outbreak in Central Africa. With over 1,000 suspected cases and 250 deaths, the WHO warns the true scale may be larger. IAVI, Oxford, and Moderna are racing to create vaccines, but clinical trials may take months.

Three new vaccines are currently in development to combat the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which is devastating Central Africa. Scientists are racing to stop what could become the worst Ebola outbreak in history, surpassing the 2014-2016 epidemic that claimed over 11,000 lives.

The current outbreak has already resulted in more than 1,000 suspected cases and over 250 deaths, primarily in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighboring Uganda. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the true scale of the outbreak may be significantly larger, with health officials globally on high alert. Suspected cases have emerged in Brazil, Italy, and Austria, though tests have so far returned negative.

The Bundibugyo strain is particularly concerning because it kills up to 50% of those infected, and no licensed vaccine currently exists. Three vaccines are being developed by the International Aids Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), the University of Oxford, and Moderna, the company that produced a COVID-19 vaccine. IAVI is modifying an existing vaccine for the Zaire strain, which provided nearly 100% protection in monkeys, but clinical trials could take up to nine months.

Oxford's vaccine may require two to three months before human testing, meaning it will likely be at least six months before it reaches patients in Africa. Moderna is using the same mRNA technology used for its COVID-19 vaccine to expedite development. All three vaccines aim to train the immune system to recognize and attack the Bundibugyo virus, but they employ different methods.

IAVI uses a harmless virus carrying an Ebola protein, while Oxford and Moderna deliver genetic instructions that prompt cells to produce the protein. Clinical trials will determine the efficacy and dosage requirements of each vaccine. Dr. Mark Feinberg, head of IAVI, stated that the outbreak is threatening to be as severe as the 2014-2016 epidemic, if not worse, making vaccine development a top priority.

Dr. Richard Hatchett of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which funds early-stage research, emphasized that every day counts in the race against this deadly disease. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that a Bundibugyo vaccine could help control the current epidemic and strengthen preparedness for future outbreaks. Humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders has described the outbreak as deeply alarming.

The rapid spread of the virus, combined with the lack of a vaccine, underscores the urgent need for global cooperation and accelerated research efforts to prevent a catastrophic loss of life





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