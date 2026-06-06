Three US Citizens Arrested for Conspiring to Support ISIS

Three U.S. citizens were arrested and accused of conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State group, including raising money to purchase drones and rocket-propelled grenades.

The suspects were identified as Bisaam Ghafoor, 21, of Leawood, Kansas, Elias Shamsaldeen, 21, of Porterville, California and Bereen Dzayee, 25, of Lakeside, California. Three U.S. citizens were arrested Friday and accused of conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State group, including raising money to purchase drones and rocket-propelled grenades allegedly intended for attacks against American service members deployed overseas.

The suspects were identified as Bisaam Ghafoor, 21, of Leawood, Kansas, Elias Shamsaldeen, 21, of Porterville, California and Bereen Dzayee, 25, of Lakeside, California. According to a criminal complaint filed in the District of Kansas, the three men conspired to provide material support to ISIS by collectively sending more than $2,000 to a person they believed was a member of the terrorist organization.

Federal authorities allege that from at least February 2025 through June 2026, the defendants communicated through Discord chats, voice calls and other messaging platforms about plans to support ISIS through personnel, services and financial contributions. Investigators said the men pledged allegiance to ISIS and its leader and exchanged messages in social media groups that promoted violence on behalf of the organization.

The complaint alleges that Ghafoor said it would be “sick” if his name could be written on a drone used in an attack against Americans. Dzayee allegedly suggested that U.S. Special Forces personnel should be among the targets of drone attacks. Authorities also said Shamsaldeen expressed a desire to stab and injure a U.S. service member.

According to the complaint, Ghafoor stated that he had always wanted to kill a female soldier by beheading and added, “I wish I could kill 300,000,000 Americans. ”Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. Investigators allege that Ghafoor’s name was written on the projectile of a rocket-propelled grenade that was purportedly intended for use in an overseas attack against U.S. military personnel.

Shamsaldeen allegedly provided money intended for the purchase of drones that were to be used to attack and kill American service members deployed abroad. The complaint further alleges that the defendants and others discussed traveling outside the United States to fight on behalf of ISIS and, in some communications, expressed a willingness to die for the organization.

“This administration has put terrorists, cartels, and gangs on notice,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “Today’s arrest of three individuals who allegedly conspired to provide material support to ISIS makes clear our commitment to taking down terrorist networks — anywhere. ” FBI Director Kash Patel said the suspects allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, plotted attacks and targeted U.S. service members, adding that the arrests prevented further acts of violence.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said the defendants are accused of supporting a “ruthless terrorist organization” and helping fund plans to kill American service members overseas. The investigation was conducted by FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces in Kansas City, San Diego and Sacramento, with assistance from FBI field offices in Richmond and Newark.





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