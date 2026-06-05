Three Underrated Retentions for Oklahoma’s Offense That Will Pay Dividends

The Sooners added plenty of new talent over the offseason, but these returners could prove helpful in 2026.

and Nagy worked quickly to landmay well win the jobs to start at guard this fall, but keeping Ozaeta in Norman guarantees that the Sooners have three options who have played meaningful snaps in the SEC alongside centerInjuries have disrupted the offensive line plenty over the past two years, illustrating that you can never have too much depth up front in the SEC.Oklahoma wide receiver Jer'Michael Carter catches a pass against Alabama in the CFP.

| Carson Field, Sooners On SIHe caught nine passes for 101 yards, but Carter needed some time to break into the rotation. The 6-foot-2 receiver was a post-sprint transfer portal addition, meaning he was playing catch-up throughout fall camp to learnCarter became a player that Mateer was comfortable looking to on third downs in November, however, and while the Sooners’ frontline will consist of Sategna and Virginia transfer, Carter has an opportunity to earn more snaps in the rotation from the beginning of the 2026 season to giveOklahoma quarterback Whitt Newbauer looks across the defense before taking a snap during practice.

| Carson Field / Sooners On SIto meaningless snaps at the end of blowouts. First, it gives the Sooners a backup quarterback who has already spent a year in the system working with Arbuckle. That means Newbauer is familiar with the scheme and with how Arbuckle likes things to be run, so he can quickly be brought up to speed if he’s thrust into the middle of a game.

Sign up to our free newsletterIf Bentley is ready to compete for the backup job by the end of fall camp, that is great news for the player that Arbuckle hopes will be able to take over once Mateer’s career is done with the Sooners. If Bentley is still working through the highs and lows of a freshman season, however, Newbauer’s presence affords Bentley all the time in the world to learn and grow, as Newbauer can draw on his experience starting games as a freshman at Mercer to serve as Mateer’s backup.

It’s a bit of retention that the Sooners hope is never needed, but if called upon, it could make a huge difference for OU this fall. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsRyan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City.

Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com.

Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.





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