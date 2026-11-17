The brain biology behind ADHD and anxiety in children is more complicated than first thought, a new study says.

Three distinct patterns of brain activity can be found among children suffering from either or both disorders, researchers report in the journalor a mix of the two conditions can all have any of the three patterns, although certain types are more common with each diagnosis, researchers said.actually hinders our understanding of the neurobiology underlying traditional, symptom-based diagnoses,” co-senior researcher Yu Zhang, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at Stanford Medicine, said in a news release.and anxiety are currently diagnosed using symptom checklists, but kids with one condition often have some symptoms of the other, he said.brain scans of more than 3,500 kids who had a diagnosis of ADHD, anxiety or both.

The kids also underwent cognitive and behavioral testing. The team found two different brain connection problems that contribute to ADHD and anxiety — abnormal function of cognitive-behavioral or emotion-attention brain networks. These two facets of brain dysfunction combine in different ways to form the three patterns of brain activity linked to ADHD and anxiety, researchers said: Externalizing-disinhibited, in which kids show more hostility, defiance and impulsivity, and were more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD.

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Internalizing-distressed, in which children had more guilt, tension and perfectionism, and were more often diagnosed with anxiety. Mixed, in which kids had more attention problems, irritability and self-injury, and were more likely to have an ADHD diagnosis. These patterns could be detected even in early MRI scans of children who hadn’t yet been diagnosed with either ADHD or anxiety, researchers noted.

“We think this means we may be able to use the biotypes as an early indicator of these conditions,” Zhang said, adding that the ability to spot the biotypes early was the aspect of the study’s findings that surprised him most. “It could help us provide more timely intervention for these conditions and slow down or, we hope, even reverse their progression,” he said.

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However, Zhang doesn’t think these brain patterns will replace current diagnostic criteria for the disorders, which are based on symptoms a child exhibits. Instead, Zhang foresees that use of these brain patterns will help doctors find the right treatments for kids more quickly.

“When doctors prescribe a new medication, it can take quite a long time — a couple of weeks or months — to see a response,” Zhang said. “If the first medication doesn’t work, they switch to a different one. ” Future studies might show that certain treatments improve specific patterns of brain activity, allowing doctors to tailor treatment to each child’s brain, he said.

“We want to find biomarkers that can really inform the right treatment at the right time,” Zhang said. Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease, and Aging Brains Get the facts on dementia and disorders such as Lewy Body dementia, Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, and more. Learn the warning signs of dementia.