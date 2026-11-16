Three-time Giants World Series champion Pablo Sandoval retires from baseball at 40 after ‘last dance’ weekend

Pablo Sandoval is officially hanging up his baseball jersey.

The three-time Giants World Series champ officially announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the majors, along with a stint in the Mexican League and two seasons with the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Atlantic League.

Pablo Sandoval #48 of Magallanes celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run in the second inning of the game against La Guaira at loanDepot park on November 15, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Affectionately dubbed “Kung Fu Panda,” Sandoval played 11 seasons in MLB with the Giants, where he won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, and was named World Series MVP in 2012 after hitting three home runs in Game 1 against the Tigers.

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Sandoval slashed .278/.330/.443 during his MLB career, which included time with the Giants, Red Sox and Braves, for whom he played 69 regular-season games during their 2021 World Series-winning campaign. The 40-year-old infielder was able to play in front of crowds in the United States two final times over the weekend, playing with Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League at loanDepot Park in Miami.

“To have the opportunity to have a last dance here in Miami means a lot to me,” Sandoval said in Spanish after Sunday’s game,Pablo Sandoval #48 of the San Francisco Giants poses with the Most Valuable Player Trophy after Game Four of the Major League Baseball World Series at Comerica Park on October 28, 2012. “Proud because a lot of them can’t go to Venezuela, a lot of them can’t be in our country,” Sandoval said.

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“To wear this uniform and be here, so that they can see this last moment, is something beautiful for them too. ” He hit a grand slam in the game on Sunday and was given an ovation on Saturday as he left the field in the top of the seventh.

“The whole week, I have been thinking about my career,” Sandoval explained. “It is something that I feel proud of, not only because of me but because of the great example that I have been able to be for younger players. ”