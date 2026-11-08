Three Things You Didn’t See on TV During Oregon’s Upset Win Over Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State fans started heading for the exits early in the third quarter. The scarlet-clad crowd that once celebrated a 14-0 first-quarter lead

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning yells during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026.

Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State fans started heading for the exits early in the third quarter. The scarlet-clad crowd that once celebrated a 14-0 first-quarter lead was watching Oregon take over at The Horseshoe.over the No. 12 Buckeyes, ending Ohio State’s 12-game home winning streak. Ohio State had won 140 straight home games when leading by at least 14 points.

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Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectBut the afternoon offered more than a comeback and a feel-good win after an up and down season.

After the game on the field, Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore drew lots of attention from recruits in Columbus, quarterback Dylan Raiola fielded a tough question about whether Eugene feels like home and before the game even started, the Ducks receivers were bringing the juice. This weekly column will publish the day after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.

Moore’s one-handed grab for an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter looked worthy of a SportsCenter Top 10 nod. He led Oregon with seven receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown, but his work at The Horseshoe wasn’t finished when the game ended. As Moore celebrated with teammates and his family, a group of recruits visiting Ohio Stadium pulled him aside. They wanted photos with the Oregon receiver and a chance to chat.

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“Most definitely, I was definitely telling them, they know where to go now... It's just showing love to the youngins, that's all it is,” Moore said. Oregon’s win gave the recruits plenty to consider. Moore made sure they heard a little more about the Ducks before he left.

Raiola had plenty to celebrate after helping Oregon beat Ohio State at The Horseshoe. His answer afterward offered another reason for Ducks fans to feel good about their quarterback. In his fourth start of the season, Raiola completed 25 of 40 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He stayed calm and poised to help Oregon erase a 14-0 deficit and finished his second consecutive game with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions.

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Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola high fives fans as he leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect With fellow quarterback Dante Moore sidelined by a concussion that is expected to end his season, Raiola has put together back-to-back wins over ranked opponents.

After the Buckeyes had cleared and the Ducks ran off the field victorious, Raiola was asked if Oregon feels like home and whether he believes he has made his case to be the starting quarterback moving forward.

“I will say I have not been on social media, so I have no idea what's going on being said. Honestly, respectfully, I don't put my value in that. What I do care about is what that locker room thinks of me, and what I do care about is what that coaching staff thinks of me,” Raiola said.

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“And so yeah, to answer your question, I just want to be a part of the team. I don't want to be an individual,” Raiola continued. Q: Is this home for you? Do you feel you’ve made a case that you are QB1 moving forward here?

Raiola’s performance helped deliver one of Oregon’s biggest wins of the season. His comments afterward reflected how much being part of that team means to him. The Ducks’ receivers brought their most noticeable pregame juice of the season in Columbus. Moore and fellow receivers Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan were loose, dancing and having fun before facing Ohio State.

The videos below capture that energy, along with Moore making one-handed catches during warmups. Before he delivered one of Oregon’s biggest plays of the afternoon, he was giving an early preview.

"Yeah, if I'm being honest, are catches that I practice literally all the time. If you're out there for pregame, you'll see me doing one-handed catches... So just trying to be that type of guy to where I can make the quarterback confident enough to throw them type of passes," Moore said.

Notably, McClellan was preparing for his first game action since Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State, giving the Ducks another option as they build their passing game with Raiola. BRI AMARANTHUS Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA.

Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine.

She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.