Three Things We Learned in Nebraska Basketball's 67-58 Neutral-Site Win Over Providence

The Huskers are now 2-0 after delivering an encouraging team-wide defensive performance against the Friars.

Despite some offensive struggles, NU's defense, intensity, and relentlessness paved the way to a hard-fought 67-567-58 win. The Huskers have now won two dozen consecutive non-conference games, a streak that goes back to November 2024.

Here are three things we learned in the Huskers nine-point win over Providence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Fred Hoiberg knew it going in: Mohegan Sun Arena was going to offer a hostile environment. It certainly did, but it never truly seemed to become a debilitating factor for the Big Red. They stayed composed and played their game, even when Providence held a lead.

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That was one of the defining qualities of Nebraska's 2025-26 team. The Huskers never seemed fazed, regardless of the environment or opponent. A notable example was their top-five matchup at Michigan. Down Rienk Mast and Braden Frager, the Big Red nearly found a way to win.

To be fair, a road matchup against the eventual national champions is far different from a neutral-site game against a first-year head coach. However, the Friars will be a good team, and Nebraska deserves credit for getting the job done. Never apologize for a win, especially one earned in relatively convincing fashion.

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I'm excited to see how this team continues to handle pressure situations and hostile crowds, but in its first test of the new season, NU passed with flying colors. Trevor Roe shoots against Cale Jacobsen during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Big Red's defense helped them win plenty of games a season ago, and two games into the 2026-27 campaign, it looks as if it will do so again.

Nebraska didn't have its best shooting night by any means, connecting on just 22 of 49 field goal attempts, including an abysmal 5 of 24 from beyond the arc. However, it was Nate Loenser's defensive unit that helped NU find a way to win. Nebraska forced Providence into 18 turnovers Saturday night while limiting the Friars to 19-of-62 shooting from the field.

Sure, the Huskers shooting will continue to improve as the season goes on, but so will their defensive rotations as the team gets more comfortable playing in new roles. Defensive rebounding still needs some work, but Hoiberg knew that coming in. Against Le Moyne, NU managed to outhustle, outwork, and out-athlete the Dolphins for much of the night. That wasn't the case on the glass in game two.

Even so, the Huskers bowed up when needed and played well enough to beat a quality opponent away from home. As the defense continues to gel, expect Nebraska to keep finding ways to win against good teams, even when its shots aren't falling on the other end of the floor. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 22.5 points per game thus far in 2026-27.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It couldn't get much more efficient than 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting for senior forward Pryce Sandfort against Providence on Saturday night. The All-Big Ten selection from a season ago played at an All-American level in his second game of the year. Yes, his shooting is still as electric as ever, but perhaps more impressive was the way he helped orchestrate Nebraska's offense throughout the night.

Everyone knows Sandfort can flat-out score, but he added four assists and a rebound as well. More importantly, considering how much he handles the basketball, he committed just one turnover in 34 minutes of play. Most nights, Nebraska will go as Sandfort goes. Luckily, Hoiberg has one of the best players in college basketball on his team.

Sandfort's production likely won't remain at this level throughout the season, but there's no denying he has answered the call through the first two contests of his senior campaign. Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising.

A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.