An important season finale awaits for Will Stein in his first season as head coach at Kentucky. After dropping three-straight games, an 8-4 finish that includes

Nov 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Jeff Brohm, head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, reacts after winning against the Pittsburgh Panthers at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect An important season finale awaits for Will Stein in his first season as head coach at Kentucky. After dropping three-straight games, an 8-4 finish that includes a win over your rival would provide more momentum heading into a future that is very bright surrounding the program. That's the Louisville Cardinals who will be standing in Kentucky's way on Saturday.

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As for the Cards, they are 8-3 on the season and third in the ACC behind Miami and Wake Forest. Other than their loss to NC State, Louisville hasn't had a bad loss this season, as the other two were in close games against Ole Miss and Wake Forest. Kentucky certainly can't take them lightly, not just because of the rivalry, but because of how Louisville has played this season.