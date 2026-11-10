Three Things To Know About New Georgia Tech Defensive Play Caller Vinnie Sunseri

Georgia Tech made some big changes yesterday when it came to their coaching staff. After another embarrassing performance, a 44-17 loss to Louisville, Brent Ke

Florida Gators co-defensive coordinator for safeties Vinnie Sunseri screams during fall football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectwide receivers coach Jafar Williams, offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, defensive ends coach Kyle Pope, and defensive coordinator Jason Semore. None of the dismissals are shocking, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where Georgia Tech ranks near the bottom in every major statistical category. After the changes were announced, the natural question became: who would take over defensive play calling for Semore? The answer is safeties coach.

Also read Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 44-17 Loss to Louisville

Sunseri is in his first season with the Yellow Jackets, coming over after spending a season with the Florida Gators, where he was the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. He is going to have the responsibility of getting Georgia Tech's defense ready for Clemson on Saturday, Wake Forest next Saturday, and then the rivalry game against Georgia to end the season.1.

He played safety for Nick Saban at Alabama and started his coaching career in Tuscaloosa I would venture to say that most people that know Sunseri remember him for his playing days with the Crimson Tide. He was a safety for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, during the hay day of their dynasty, and was one of the best defensive backs in the SEC during his run. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. After his playing career under the greatest coach of all time, Sunseri was a fifth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 NFL draft and spent a few seasons in the NFL before becoming a coach.

His first coaching stop was at Alabama, as a graduate assistant for former Crimson Tide defensive Charles Kelly before he headed back to the NFL to coach. When Sunseri was with the New England Patriots, he began as a defensive assistant, but then transitioned to coaching running backs.

In 2021, Sunseri helped guide former Alabama running back Damien Harris to career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns , the latter of which tied for second in the NFL that season. After leaving the Patriots, Sunseri was on Steve Belichick's defensive staff at the Univeristy of Washington, coaching safeties. He then left for a similar job at the University of Florida under Billy Napier last season before arriving on The Flats.

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell