The Tampa Bay Rays just completed one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. After winning the American League East crown for the fifth time, the

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero runs after hitting a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter winning the American League East crown for the fifth time, the team advanced to the World Series, winning the AL Pennant for the third time. It was an incredible performance for a team that not much was expected of heading into the campaign.

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A lot of people predicted the Rays would finish in last place in the AL East; instead, they won the division and earned the No. 1 seed in the league. Things are looking up for the team, heading in the right direction with some excellent building blocks. Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero looks on before game four of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field.