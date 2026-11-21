Arkansas found a winning formula against South Carolina but Texas will reveal how much of that performance can survive against CFP-caliber opponent

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arkansas finally has a performance worth trying to repeat.

Texas has a season worth protecting. That difference frames Saturday’s matchup in Austin. The Razorbacks enter 4-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play after beating South Carolina 34-6. The Longhorns are 8-2 and 5-2 after escaping LSU with a 22-21 victory.

Also read These are the three things your kids actually need to thrive in the AI revolution

Arkansas needs another win to preserve its conventional path to bowl eligibility. Texas needs to avoid allowing an old rival to damage its College Football Playoff ambitions. The Longhorns are the better team by record. That does not make every part of this matchup predictable.

Here are three things I know—and three I still need answered. I know Arch Manning does not need a clean afternoon to produce a winning finish. He threw three interceptions at LSU and spent much of the game struggling to establish consistent passing production.

Then he led the possession that ended with a touchdown pass to Raleek Brown in the final seconds. Arkansas cannot intercept an early pass and assume it has solved the quarterback. Manning has already demonstrated that he can play poorly for stretches without allowing those stretches to determine the final result. The Razorbacks need to make mistakes costly, then continue defending.

Advertisement

One successful possession is not a complete plan. I also know the Texas defense is a substantially different examination from the one Arkansas just passed. The Longhorns enter with the nation’s 16th-ranked scoring defense and 29th-ranked passing defense. Edge rusher Colin Simmons presents a particular protection problem because of his explosiveness and ability to bend around blockers.

Arkansas allowed only one sack against South Carolina. Repeating that level of protection would be meaningful evidence of improvement. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson attempts a pass in the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images The offense cannot simply hope Jackson avoids trouble long enough to create something.

It needs clear protection assignments, available receivers and answers that account for where the pressure originates. Finally, I know Texas has already survived difficult circumstances against serious opposition. Its record is not built entirely on comfortable afternoons. The Longhorns have found ways to remain alive when their offense has been inconsistent.

That matters because Arkansas cannot expect Texas to become discouraged merely because the opening quarter goes badly. The Razorbacks need enough production to create consequences, not simply enough resistance to feel competitive. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. I do not know which version of Manning Arkansas will encounter. His season includes 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

His ability to generate explosive throws is a central concern for the Razorbacks, who cannot let their attention to pressure become an invitation for receivers to run behind the coverage. Manning’s name does not make every throw excellent. His mistakes do not make his ceiling imaginary. Arkansas needs disciplined aggression rather than an emotional choice between fearing him and dismissing him.a four-turnover evening.

Advertisement

Arkansas committed none. That combination was decisive, but a plus-four margin is not something a staff can schedule. The more repeatable task is preserving its own possessions. Jackson needs to accept the available play.

Receivers need to finish catches. The protection needs to prevent manageable situations from becoming desperate ones. Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles following a first half run against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images Finally, I do not know whether Arkansas can turn its opportunities into enough points.

Texas allowed LSU to remain in position to win. The Longhorns are not beyond being challenged. But Arkansas has repeatedly discovered that creating an opportunity and finishing it are different assignments. A takeaway that produces no points is useful.

A takeaway that produces a touchdown is far more dangerous. Arkansas has already supplied enough evidence that it can look promising in stretches. Austin demands something more substantial. The Razorbacks need to protect the football, keep Manning’s explosive plays under control and score when the game provides an opening.

Texas has flaws. Texas also has eight victories. Arkansas’ task is not to identify the former and ignore the latter. It is to make the flaws matter long enough to change the result.

Wes Pruett covers Arkansas football for Razorbacks on SI, bringing decades of experience around the game and a unique perspective on the Razorbacks' new era under Ryan Silverfield. A longtime analyst, Pruett has extensive knowledge of the Memphis football program and Silverfield's coaching background, schemes and philosophy.

His experience provides readers with an inside-the-game perspective on how Arkansas' new staff is building the program and how those concepts translate to the SEC. He has previously published work with Last Word on Sports and 4-Star Sports.