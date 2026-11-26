The Houston Astros could look completely different going forward after this offseason. But here is what to be thankful for in 2026.

The Houston Astros could look completely different going forward after this offseason, and even after a 2026 season that ultimately wasn't successful, there are still some aspects that ended up being favorable for Houston this past year.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This was the most obvious. Any team would be thankful to have arguably the most dangerous hitter in the game and the currentAlvarez put together the best season of his career and took home a bunch of hardware after being likely the bigget reason the Astros were even able to get back to the postseason.

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, Comeback Player of the Year, All-MLB First Team and the MLB Batting Title. 2026 was a year to remember for the Cuban slugger, who posted a .316 average, along with 42 homers and 106 RBI. He led baseballl in numerous statistical categories and won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2029. Alvarez is the key in the Astros lineup. The Astros got lucky this season by playing in the worst division in baseball.