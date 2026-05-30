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Three Texas men charged in Phoenix bank jugging scheme

Crime News

Three Texas men charged in Phoenix bank jugging scheme
Bank JuggingATM RobberyPhoenix
📆5/30/2026 12:22 AM
📰FOX10Phoenix
66 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 47% · Publisher: 68%

Three Texas men face charges in Phoenix after allegedly tracking automated teller machine users to secondary locations to rob them. The investigation began after a $2,600 coin theft from a vehicle in Mesa, which led detectives to track a rental car from Houston and later deploy an undercover officer as a decoy in Tempe.

Three Texas men face charges in Phoenix after allegedly tracking automated teller machine users to secondary locations to rob them. The investigation began after a $2,600 coin theft from a vehicle in Mesa, which led detectives to track a rental car from Houston and later deploy an undercover officer as a decoy in Tempe.

Two suspects were released but are confined to Arizona, while a third suspect, DeFredrick Johnson, is being held on a $10,000 cash bond due to a prior bank jugging. The trouble originally started in Mesa last month. A victim reported being robbed of $2,600 in coins, which were stolen from a car shortly after the person left a bank. Maricopa County Superior Court paperwork reveals that police tracked the suspects' car, a rental vehicle from Houston, using surveillance cameras.

The same men were later spotted near a bank in Tempe during a second trip. In response, detectives set up a decoy, utilizing an undercover officer who left a bank carrying a bank bag. It's hard not to have someone watch you while you're at the ATM because somebody else may be behind you. We try to be vigilant and not at night or in inconspicuous places that don't have a lot of traffic around.

I think you just need to be completely aware of people around you. You don't want somebody coming up and taking something that's yours. While two of the suspects were released, they have been ordered not to leave Arizona. The third suspect, DeFredrick Johnson, is being held on a $10,000 cash bond for an earlier bank jugging incident.

All three are scheduled to appear in court in the coming weeks

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FOX10Phoenix /  🏆 83. in US

Bank Jugging ATM Robbery Phoenix Texas Men Arrests

 

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