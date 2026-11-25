Newly released body camera video and 911 calls show the chaos of a June 6 Chandler crime spree where three teens allegedly robbed a rideshare driver and attacked an 84-year-old man and his daughter.

Three teens face felony charges as adults after allegedly robbing a rideshare driver and attacking an 84-year-old man and his daughter in Chandler before fleeing toward Mexico.

FOX 10's Ellen McNamara reports. Chandler police released new body camera video and 911 calls from a June 6 violent crime spree that left two people hospitalized. Suspects Jesus Sandoval, 19, Jorge Jurado Martinez, 17, and Kevin Tristan, 17, allegedly robbed a rideshare driver at gunpoint before attacking an 84-year-old man and his disabled daughter in a nearby home.

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U.S. Border Patrol detained the suspects as they waited in line to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, and all three are being charged as adults with multiple felonies. Police say suspects beat and robbed a rideshare driver before forcing their way into a nearby home. The footage shows how detectives tracked the suspects down before they could flee the country.

Police video shows Chandler officers responding to a June 6 home invasion where suspects stole a Mercedes and fled toward the U.S.-Mexico border. , which is where detectives say three suspects — 19-year-old Jesus Sandoval, 17-year-old Jorge Jurado Martinez, and 17-year-old Kevin Tristan — attacked a rideshare driver at gunpoint. Moments later, another 911 call came in from a home just a short distance away. New body camera video shows officers rushing into the home.

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Police say the suspects pistol-whipped an 84-year-old man, fracturing his skull, and shot his disabled daughter twice through both arms. Three intruders forced their way into a Chandler home, shooting a 90-pound disabled woman and beating her elderly father before fleeing the scene. The man's other daughter spoke about the incident back in June.

"And for two people who are so vulnerable to be attacked in such a way is really, it's incomprehensible," she said. Police say the suspects stole a Mercedes from the home before switching cars and heading for the southern border. Police video shows Chandler officers responding to a June 6 home invasion where suspects stole a Mercedes and fled toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We contacted our federal partners at the US Border Patrol. They were able to locate the vehicle as it was waiting in line to cross the US-Mexico border and subsequently detain the suspects until our detectives could arrive and take them into custody," Chandler Police Cmdr. Dan Shellum said. All three suspects are being charged as adults with multiple felonies, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and burglary.

Three other men are also facing charges for allegedly trying to help two of the suspects flee the country. Information in this report was gathered from Chandler Police; the victim's daughter, Melissa; Chandler Police Cmdr. Dan Shellum; and body camera footage.