Three Takeaways: Wizards Fall Behind Again in Deflating Magic Defeat
The Washington Wizards just can't impress anyone over a sustained period of time. Even if, yes, Anthony Davis missed the team's third Orlando Magic matchup of
Nov 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr shoots over Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner during the second half at Capital One Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectmissed the team's third Orlando Magic matchup of the month with a last-minute illness, nothing about the final leg of the Wizards' homestand inspired confidence in anything surrounding their operation. They fell behind 30+ for the second time in a row in an eventual 116-91 loss that betrayed just how wide the scoring gap felt, dropping another easily-winnable showdown against the depleted Magic while raising more of the same-ol' pressing questions.
Missing just one starter shouldn't drain a lineup's production as much as it does considering the All-Star inand his assortment of recently-promising first-round talents eating the minutes, but it clearly does. The Wizards were a mess without Davis.
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