The Sooners erased a 20-point deficit to beat the Tigers in the regular-season finale.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma came out on the right side of a chaotic trip to Columbia this time.team answered Missouri’s 20 unanswered points with 21 unanswered points of their own, but the SEC battle turned into an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout in the second half.

The Tigers sprinted 75 yards down the field in three plays and converted a two-point conversion to tie the game with 8:08 left immediately afterOklahoma converted third-and-8, third-and-6 and third-and-3 on its final drive, milking the clock as it rolled into comfortable range for kickerSandell made a 30-yard kick with 1:37 remaining to put OU back on top, but the Sooners still had to stop Missouri quarterbackDavid Stone sacked Simmons on the first play of the drive, then Omarion Robinson recovered a fumble on the OU sideline to clinch the win and move the Sooners to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in SEC play. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables looks on during the first half against Missouri.

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| Carson Field / Sooners on SIthrew two interceptions after getting hit, which Missouri cashed in for 10 points, and the OU defense gave up its longest pass play sinceThe Tigers put up the third-most passing yards the Sooners had allowed all season in the first half alone, andThe Tigers were able to punch the second turnover in for a touchdown. Missouri finished the first half with 236 yards, but things started to turn at the end of the first half…No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.