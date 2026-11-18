We're starting to run out of ways to describe No. 23 Nebraska women's basketball's wins this season. We know the games will change as we get into conference pla

Natalie Potts recorded her sixth double-double as she led Nebraska to a 113-37 win against Mount Saint Mary's | Marissa Monico, Nebraska Athleticswins this season.

We know the games will change as we get into conference play, but for now, let's keep using our thesaurus for ways to say we've demoralized every team we've faced so far. There's no sugarcoating this. Mount St. Mary's came into the game 0-5 with an average margin of defeat of 26.8 points. Nebraska, on the other hand, has beaten every opponent by at least 27 points.

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On paper, this was not likely to be a competitive matchup. And on the court, it wasn't. Nebraska led wire-to-wire and outplayed The Mount in every statistical category. The Huskers had anhonors.

Or that they'd get caught looking ahead to in-state rival Creighton on Thursday. Or that they'd play to their opponent . But thankfully, they did none of those things. Instead, the Huskers came out ready to dominate and dominate they did.

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Not only did they beat the brakes off the Mount, but they set or tied records all over the court in the process. The 113 points scored are tied for the fourth-most in program history, most recently against South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon in 2024. The 76-point margin of victory is the largest over a D1 team .

It is the second-largest margin of victory in program history and the largest in Nebraska women's basketball's varsity seasons. The team tied for a program-best third-quarter point scored at 33, most recently against Georgia Tech in 2023. They had a 39-rebound advantage over Mount St. Mary's , which is five more than the previous record of 34 .

During the fourth quarter, there was only one starter on the court and she didn't sub in until halfway through the quarter. This was, as it has been all season, a complete team win. Natalie Pott's greatest contribution to her team can't be directly recorded in a stat book and it was what was missing from the Nebraska women's team last year. It was her "edgy energy," specifically on defense.

If you haven't done so before, watch Potts' face during the upcoming game against Creighton. There's an intensity to it at all times, as if she's trying to make up for her two missed seasons on every play. Her defense all over the court is intimidating, aggressive, and stifling. That's not to say she isn't also stuffing the stat box.

So far this season, she's averaging 12 points, 6.8 rebounds, and one steal a game. Tonight, she led both teams with 18 points and 10 rebounds, her sixth double-double of her career. She had more individual offensive and defensive rebounds than any Mount St. Mary player's total rebounds. Every single Husker who played scored.

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But not every shot has the same emotional significance. Logan Nissley came into tonight's game at 182 career three-pointers, good for sixth all time at Nebraska. She tied Yvonne Turner at 183 with just under a minute to play in the third quarter.

But if you're a shooter like Nissley, sometimes just seeing one shot go in is enough to get hot, as she went out to hit two more in the fourth to sit alone in fifth place at 185. Up next for her is former teammate Jaz Shelley's 244.

She will need to exceed her average over the last three seasons , but she's off to a good start with an average of two made three-pointers per game. Abbie Harris has been talking about women's sports to anyone who would listen, and sometimes to those who wouldn't, for as long as she can remember.

She has been the host of a weekly Nebraska women's sports podcast for over a year, primarily covering volleyball, women's basketball, and softball. Harris holds three degrees, including a Ph. D. from Saint Louis.