FISHERS, Ind. — Nebraska had already locked up its fourth consecutive Big Ten Championship. They are all but guaranteed one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournam

Nebraska volleyball continues its undefeated season in the Big Ten Tournament as it overcame early struggles against the Purdue Boilermakers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.

They are all but guaranteed one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. At this point, it could be easy to let off the gas and not push back against adversity. But this Nebraska team this year has just not been built that way. They take it personally when they don't play their best volleyball, pointing fingers directly at themselves and working as a unit to figure out how to overcome difficulties..

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Earlier in the season, Purdue pushed Nebraska and handed them their first Big Ten set loss. The Huskers rallied and overcame, winning 3-1. And during their rematch, Purdue came out with an eerily similar game plan that forced Nebraska to make in-game adjustments on their way to a 3-1 victory and aThe Boilermakers utilized their block early and their back row defense often, picking up balls that most of Nebraska's other opponents couldn't.

And it frustrated the typically efficient Nebraska middles. In the first set, Manaia Ogbechie hit .333 but only had one kill. , on the other hand, had three kills but four errors on nine swings and hit -.111. The second set didn't get much better for the middles, as Ogbechie notched only one more kill and two more errors, ending the second set at .000.

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Jackson added one kill and two errors, ending at -.133. It wasn't just the middles who struggled. Nebraska, as a whole, looked thrown off throughout a majority of the first two sets, unable to terminate from just about anywhere on the court consistently. Passing, while not terrible, was not up to usual Nebraska standards and the Huskers were never able to get any sort of rhythm.

The team, as a whole, hit .143 in the first set and .043 in the second. For the first time in the 2026 season, Nebraska's backs were against the wall as a 0-2 start was looming across the net. Nothing was seemingly working. Offense was off, defense wasn't up to snuff, all while Purdue was playing their absolute best volleyball of the season.

But midway through, a switch seemed to flip for the Huskers. At 17-14, Bergen Reilly saved a ball from over the scorer's table and Teraya Sigler flew in for a kill, hitting the ball as hard as she could. On the next play, Jackson got a big block to pull the game to 17-16. They began to chip away.

For every Purdue point, Nebraska would get one, then two back. The Boilermakers hit set point first, at 24-23. The Huskers rallied off two points to take the late lead. A service error at the worst time from the normally reliable Ryan McAleer led to a set-winning kill from Sigler.

The players knew they weren't playing their best volleyball. And they didn't want to go out not playing their best volleyball. So when Bergen Reilly pointed to her hitters and told them they needed to be confident and call for every ball, they listened to their leader and went after everything. Offensively, they jumped from .091 in the first two sets to .409.

Defensively, Purdue went from hitting .209 in the first two sets to .081. After the game, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly was asked about the middle's struggles early. She credited Purdue's middles for their eyes and touches.

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"What we learned more from last year is that we don't want to go away from setting our middles; that's a center point of our offense and so even if they're struggling, we have to find a way to get them going. " They did just that. The middles averaged 8.75 swings per set. They struggled, getting six kills in their first 23 swings, but the game plan didn't change dramatically.

Yes, the pins had to step up, which they did, but the middles weren't completely excluded.

"It was really nice to see us get them going there and set them in big moments, even when their stat line wasn't great. Manaia had a monster kill there in set two and that also helped switch momentum.

Then Andi, after two, kind of took off...for them to adjust was really good to see.

"Abbie Harris has been talking about women's sports to anyone who would listen, and sometimes to those who wouldn't, for as long as she can remember. She has been the host of a weekly Nebraska women's sports podcast for over a year, primarily covering volleyball, women's basketball, and softball. Harris holds three degrees, including a Ph. D. from Saint Louis.