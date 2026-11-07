Three Takeaways From Kansas Basketball’s Thrashing of Middle Tennessee State

Here are a trio of takeaways after Kansas moved to 2-0 on the season from its convincing win over MTSU.

Nov 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White celebrates with guard Taylen Kinney during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the Kansas basketball team jumped out to an early lead over Middle Tennessee State in the first half and never looked back. The Jayhawks left the Allen Fieldhouse crowd entertained by the end of Friday night, steamrolling the Blue Raiders en route to an 89-45 victory.

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This marked the second time in the past month that the two athletic departments met — the first coming on the gridiron— and tonight's beatdown was no different. KU now sits at 2-0 early in the campaign going into a crucial matchup versus Kentucky in the Champions Classic next week. While this overmatched opponent was no match for a powerhouse like Kansas, there are still a few takeaways to be found. Here are a trio of observations from the contest.

, understandable concerns began to grow about KU's defensive unit. However, those have been put to bed after tonight's display. MTSU was held to an abysmal 25% from the field , and the Jayhawks have now forced 16 turnovers in both of their outings so far. There is something to be said about how the defense looks when this team is playing small and how versatile the personnel can be.

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In certain lineups, all five players on the court are switchable and able to disrupt opposing offenses. While the Jayhawks will continue to lack the rim protection they possessed with Flory Bidunga last year in the paint, the length of players like Melvin Council Jr., Keanu Dawes, and Tre White has made up for it.

They need to prove they can do it against higher competition, but it's hard not to be encouraged by the early defensive progress.don't quite resemble the production expected of a National Player of the Year candidate. He surprisingly only took five shots today, scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds while his free-throw struggles persisted. The box score will never fully capture the impact Stokes has on games with his passing and the attention he commands.

Regardless, there haven't been many jaw-dropping moments like the ones fans experienced with Darryn Peterson a year ago where his game-changing talent was immediately evident. Nov 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders guard Marcus Whitlock Jr. drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Additionally, former Overtime Elite standout Taylen Kinney is clearly going through an adjustment period right now. He connected on just one shot attempt in 21 minutes of action and was virtually invisible on the offensive end. Given what we've seen from Leroy Blyden Jr. thus far, it wouldn't be surprising if the coaching staff starts to split their opportunities.breakout game.

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He received his first start as a Jayhawk and recorded 18 minutes, dropping a team-high 17 points on a remarkably efficient 7-for-8 shooting. Nothing about Kaufman-Renn's game is overly flashy, but Kansas hasn't had a post player of his caliber in a long time. He has a soft touch around the rim and knocks down post hooks with ease. There's no other way to put it than he's a natural and ethical hooper.and sharing his veteran knowledge with younger teammates.

Assuming he stays eligible throughout the remainder of the season, TKR is going to be a dangerous weapon in KU's frontcourt. A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network.

Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.