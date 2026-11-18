Here is what stood out as the Florida Gators handled Notre Dame out in Las Vegas

Here's what we learned from the Gators' win in Vegas; Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwith a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday, beating their opponents 86-78 in Las Vegas.

Florida controlled the game from start to finish, building a lead as high as 16 points. Notre Dame made it interesting in the second half, but the Gators never looked worried. Klavzar Steps Up in Fland’s Absence Gators head coach Todd Golden will struggle to find a better backup point guard in the country than Urban Klavzar.

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The Slovenian was handed a bigger role on Tuesday after starting guard Boogie Fland went down with a right shoulder injury early in the contest. Klavzar didn’t disappoint in his 31 minutes against Notre Dame, either. He scored a team-high and career-high 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting and 3-for-5 from three. The junior also added a rebound, assist and steal.

“Yeah, just stay aggressive, just come in and help my team win,” Klavzar said about his mindset for the game. “Just trying to help my team win offensively and defensively and stay locked in. ” Another key part of his performance was his efficiency at the free-throw line. Klavzar finished a perfect 11-for-11 at the charity stripe.

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Free throws have been a struggle for the Gators this season, but Klavzar stepped up when his team needed him most. He has now made 21 straight free throws. Star forward Thomas Haugh usually gets all the plaudits in the frontcourt, but instead Alex Condon led the way in the Gators’ opening Players Era 8 contest. Condon flashed another signature all-around performance against the Fighting Irish.

He finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.

"I thought Tommy and Condo played great," Golden said after the game. "They did a really good job. Not perfect, but just, toughest players out there, kept in our stuff in the half-court. I thought Condo did a really good job in the middle of the floor, getting us into two- and three-man game, which got us advantage-disadvantage.

" Condon scored in several ways on Tuesday. He shot 1-for-3 from three, made two free throws and displayed strong footwork down low to score the other 14 points. The one downside to his performance was the turnovers. Condon had four miscues that gave the ball to his opponents.

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That needs to be cut down if the Gators are to continue their run in the mid-season tournament. Despite the Fighting Irish being considered the better 3-point shooting team coming into the game, Florida finished on top. The Gators shot 50% from three on 16 attempts compared to the Fighting Irish's 38% on 26 attempts. Florida's 3-point shooting came from a range of players.

Five players made at least one three, with two making at least two. Klavzar led the team with three 3-pointers. He was joined by Denzel Aberdeen , Haugh , Condon and Isaiah Brown . The Gators' perimeter shooting will always be a concern until they prove it over a larger sample size.

However, through the first five games of the season, it has been a steady, consistent surprise. As a team, the Gators are shooting 39.8% from three on 23.6 attempts per game. Kyle Lander is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI. He is also a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism.

On top of his writing, Kyle is a photographer for the site as well. Outside of his work with Florida Gators on SI, he likes to hike, travel, watch movies and hang out with family and friends.