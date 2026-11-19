Florida lost for the first time this season in a 2025 National Championship Game rematch with Houston.

Florida lost for the first time this season in a 2025 National Championship Game rematch with Houston. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfell for the first time in the 2026-27 season, suffering a tough 86-76 loss to No. 8 Houston on Wednesday in theThe Cougars out-rebounded the Gators 32-26 with 13 offensive rebounds and outscored Florida in the paint 44-19.

Forward Joseph Tugler led the way with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Houston limited Florida bigs Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu to a combined 12 points. Guard Dedan Thomas Jr. also had 30 points, with eight of his 10 field goals coming from 2-point territory.

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“I thought they were really tough,” head coach Todd Golden said. “Dominated us in the paint, 44-18. Got us on the glass. We were minus-6 on glass.

They valued basketball a little bit better than we did. Really physical game both ways. ” Wednesday’s loss will be an outlier in terms of getting dominated down low, but Florida must recover quickly to not give it’s opponents a blueprint to beat them. This one could go under the previous section, but the lopsided stat deserves its own section.

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While Florida shot 7-for-9 from the free-throw line, Houston shot an impressive 27-for-29 from the charity stripe. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Florida’s free-throw shooting has made things difficult in the past. On Wednesday, it wouldn’t have mattered with how much Houston got to the line.

“Really hard to beat a team like Houston when they get to line 27 times, and we get there nine,” Golden said. “We're just not giving ourselves a real chance in those circumstances. ” Now, is it likely there were missed calls on Houston? Sure.

Is it also likely Houston got a few foul calls Florida didn’t? Sure. Nonetheless, the Gators will need to find a way moving forward to limit fouls against aggressive teams. While Florida was dominated down low, guard Denzel Aberdeen had a game to remember with 26 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 6-for-9 from deep.

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His point total ties a career-high.

“I'm always wanting to compete and win, so I don't think it mattered because we lost,” Aberdeen said. “But my team is always finding me in right spots and stuff like that, but it doesn't mean much if we lose the game. ” Aberdeen’s 3-point shooting highlighted a night in which the Gators shot an impressive 15-for-26 from deep.

It was also key as guards Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar were in foul trouble for a significant portion of the second half, with Fland eventually fouling out. Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News.

When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.