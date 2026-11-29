The Brooklyn Nets came away with a big bounce-back win over the Charlotte Hornets, winning 118-116. The Nets got big-time performances from their frontcourt aft

Nov 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectJulius Randle led Brooklyn with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting, six rebounds and three assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists. Day'Ron Sharpe contributed 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. Randle took five 3-pointers and cashed in on three of them, but he was effective in a whole lot of other ways.

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He was pushing the ball in transition, finishing plays ahead of the break and constantly moving to put his team in position to put up points on the board. Randle also nailed a few tough fadeaway jumpers, proving he can get quality shots to go against some sound defense. This is the version of Randle the Nets need to see nightly if they hope to get back on track in the win column.