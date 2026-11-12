Three Takeaways From Brooklyn Nets' Blowout Win Over Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets bounced back after a rough blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks with a huge 145-111 blowout victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Michael Por

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets power forward Danny Wolf and shooting guard Terance Mann celebrates after defeating the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectMichael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin led Brooklyn with 22 points apiece, drilling four 3-pointers apiece. The Nets' 3-point shooting was on fire, as they converted 20 of their 41 attempts from behind the arc. Here are three takeaways from the Nets' much-needed win over the Pelicans. Demin has been out of the lineup over the last few games but his return to the court had an immediate impact.

Also read Egor Demin set to return to Nets’ lineup against Pelicans

He was largely relegated to being a 3-point shooter but his ability to get hot from there and be a weapon off the catch-and-shoot stretches out opposing defenses and forces them to scramble and rotate. Demin could stand to attack the rim more often, but right now, he probably should focus on continuing to key in on firing away from deep rather than straying too far away from his comfort zone.

When Randle and Danny Wolf share the floor together, the Nets are more prone to pushing the ball out ahead in transition and allowing the ball to hop around the arc. Day'Ron Sharpe has also demonstrated excellent playmaking skills, which should only help open up the floor for the Nets offense to fire away from deep and fill in empty lanes to the hoop.

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Having a ton of playmaking bigs will also reduce the playmaking burden from Demin, which would only allow him to move off the ball with more freedom. Wolf was out of Nets coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation to begin the season but has drawm starts as of late, making a clear impact on Brooklyn's offense.

Wolf may have some defensive shortcomings that doesn't always sit well with Fernandez, but his ability to get downhill, push the pace and move the ball around have clear positive effects on the Nets' offense and should give him a clear opportunity to draw more starts moving forward. His ability to operate as a guard in a big man's body should help him fit in with many different lineup combinations.

Sameer Kumar covers the NBA and specializes in providing analysis on player performance and telling stories beyond the numbers. He graduated from SUNY Oswego with a B.A. in Broadcasting & Mass Communication.