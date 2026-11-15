Three takeaways as Rams get their revenge on Cardinals

The Rams avenge their loss to the Cardinals, winning their fourth straight game behind Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Sean McVay’s creative offense.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Four weeks after the Arizona Cardinals embarrassed the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Sean McVay finally found the answers to a test his former assistant had seemingly mastered.

Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdown passes, and the Rams overwhelmed the Cardinals 34-6 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, securing their fourth consecutive victory and improving to 6-4. Sean McVay went deep into his bag … finally McVay went digging through his playbook like my grandma searching her purse for a butterscotch candy. With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined, McVay finally abandoned his predictable offensive tendencies and got creative.

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The Rams deployed everything from 20, 13, 11 and 21 personnel groupings to jumbo packages featuring additional offensive linemen. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum on the field together. Stafford distributed the football to nine different receivers, his most diverse passing attack of the season. Xavier Smith, Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen caught touchdown passes, while Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield and rookie CJ Daniels contributed.

Well, Sunday he finally proved it. McVay also deserves credit for keeping Arizona defensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, his former assistant, guessing after the Cardinals seemingly knew his every move in their first meeting, and for most of the first quarter on Sunday. At this point, the Rams’ injury report is beginning to resemble a casualty list. Already missing an alarming number of starters, Los Angeles watched its offensive line get dismantled Sunday.

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Starting center Coleman Shelton exited early, forcing backup Dylan McMahon into action. When McMahon also went down, Beaux Limmer, already filling in for injured left guard Steve Avila, shifted to center. Even Limmer appeared to get banged up late in the fourth quarter. The Rams have already lost Adams, Nacua, cornerback Jaylen Watson and defensive tackle Poona Ford to significant injuries, among others.

They can’t afford to lose anymore. Myles Garrett didn’t record a sack. He didn’t even register a tackle. Early in the second quarter, Garrett pressured Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck into stepping up in the pocket, where Donald was waiting to pounce.

It was Donald’s first sack since Dec. 31, 2023, a span of 1,050 days. He later added another half-sack. The Rams finished with five sacks and two interceptions, including undrafted rookie Wesley Bailey’s first career pick. More importantly, the defense tightened up after allowing Arizona to score field goals on its first two possessions.

Remember, the Cardinals beat the Rams 18-16 in Week 6 without scoring a touchdown, kicking six field goals instead. Where was this version of the Rams four weeks ago? Regardless, Los Angeles is now 6-4 and, following Green Bay’s loss to Minnesota, sits in a three-way tie for the NFC’s final wild-card spot with the Seattle Seahawks and Packers.

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Next comes a Thanksgiving Eve showdown with the Packers, a game carrying enormous playoff implications. Beat Green Bay, and the Rams won’t just gain another victory. They’ll secure a potentially decisive head-to-head tiebreaker. California Post News