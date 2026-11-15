Three Surfers Rescued Amid High Surf in Santa Cruz County

Authorities in Santa Cruz County rescued three surfers on Saturday as high waves and favorable weather conditions drew large crowds to the beach. Central Fire Chief Nigel Miller reported that while most individuals in the water were skilled, one rescue involved a jet ski flipping when a wave struck it. Despite the dangerous conditions, no homes or wharfs were damaged.

Three surfers were rescued in the Santa Cruz County area on Saturday amid high surf, authorities said. Three surfers were rescued in the Santa Cruz County area on Saturday amid high surf, authorities said.

Central Fire Chief Nigel Miller noted most of the surfers in the water are highly skilled, but the combination of large waves and nice weather drew more people into the water, along with spectators. Miller said that, in one of the incidents, a member of the aquatic response team was sent on a jet ski to help a surfer who tried to climb onto rocks to get out of the water, but his leash broke and his board floated away.

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Miller said the rescue swimmer was trying to transport the surfer to an area where he could safely exit when a wave hit the jet ski and flipped it over. According to Miller, the rescue swimmer was able to right the jet ski, get back underway with the surfer and take him to another location where the surfer exited the water.

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Miller said there have been no homes or foundations lost because of the high surf, and the wharfs in the Santa Cruz area remain intact.