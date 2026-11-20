The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-4, 3-4 B1G) are back at Memorial Stadium one last time in 2026, with a chance to pull off an upset against the No. 14 Ohio State Buc

are back at Memorial Stadium one last time in 2026, with a chance to pull off an upset against the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes .

, with a 31-point shutout on the road against Rutgers. That could give Nebraska the momentum it needs going into a major clash with the Buckeyes and Iowa Hawkeyes to close out the season.last weekend, holding the Rutgers offense to 143 yards and forcing two turnovers. Granted, the Scarlet Knights were without their best player, wide receiver KJ Duff.

Also read Nebraska Has a Shot; Ohio State Still Has Jeremiah Smith

However, it's still a good feat for"He's the most gifted kid on the planet right now," Aurich said Tuesday.

"He's the LeBron James of wide receivers. I'm sure he's going to have an opportunity to be productive. We're going to have to make sure he doesn't take over the game.

" Jeremiah Smith will challenge the Huskers' defense on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect"We're in power of the roster mode right now," he said. "I really think we've spent the last 10 months training these guys to get them ready.... I have no question that the guys we're asking to step up are going to attack that challenge.

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" Not only has Ohio State proven it can throw the ball effectively, but it can run the ball too. Running back Bo Jackson has just under 800 yards this season and has the Huskers' attention.

"They do have a great running game," head coach Matt Rhule said Monday. "I think Bo Jackson's really proven that they can continue to run the ball in a lot of different ways. So, defensively, those guys are gonna have to step up, whoever's healthy to play, and we'll have to be ready to play.

" An unfortunate development for the Huskers is that they will be without star cornerback Andrew Marshall, who is out for the remainder of the season, while linebacker Owen Chambliss and defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington were listed as out on the availability report released Wednesday. The first availability report for Nebraska vs. Ohio State features offensive lineman Paul Mubenga as questionable. Defensive lineman Anthony Jones Jr. is doubtful. Owen Chambliss and Jahsear Whittington are among those declared out.

Linebackers Vincent Shavers Jr. and Dexter Foster filled in nicely when Chambliss missed the Rutgers game. Aurich said he saw both linebackers embrace the increased workload and it was the best game he's seen from Shavers at Nebraska. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. It will be important that Shavers and Foster have another great week in Chambliss' absence. On the defensive line, Whittington's injury is likely to mean a heavier workload for Riley Van Poppel and others on the interior.

Jamal Rule and the rest of the Nebraska Rushing Attack will be important against Ohio State. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN Less than a week after Glenn Thomas took over as interim offensive coordinator after Dana Holgorsen was let go, the Nebraska offense ran all over the Scarlet Knights. The Huskers finished with 429 total yards, with 237 yards rushing and 192 yards passing.

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"I was pleased," Thomas said Tuesday about the performance against Rutgers. "I thought the transition with the guys was very good. I thought there was great communication within the staff throughout the game as far as we were seeing defensively and we were able to adjust.

" Thomas said he was impressed with true freshman running back Jamal Rule bouncing back against Rutgers, rushing for over 100 yards. It will be important for Rule and the rest of the Nebraska rushing attack to get things going against Ohio State. The Buckeyes' defense is obviously a different beast from what Rutgers brought to the table; however, there could be ways for Nebraska to find success.

"They're going to have their ways to attack us," Thomas said. "So, we have to have a variety of that we can hopefully do on our end to take advantage of what they're doing schematically. " Ohio State's defense ranks 12th in the country in stopping the run and will present challenges for the Husker offense to get the run game going. Saturday will be the last Nebraska home game for a number of Husker.

At least 12 players will be recognized — those who will have no more eligibility after this season. The list of honorees could grow by game day. Nebraska has an opportunity to send its seniors off with a big win over Ohio State. The game will also be the last one in Memorial Stadium's current layout, with the Big Red Rebuild project commencing as soon as the home season ends.

The Huskers and Buckeyes face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. The game will air on FOX as part of Big Noon Saturday. Dylan Jurgens grew up in Lincoln, NE and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and communications. The past few years, Dylan has had experience covering everything from local high school athletics to Nebraska football and basketball.

He has also worked as a managing editor for LWOSports.com and co-hosts "The Last Take" podcast, which he started in 2022. Dylan enjoys watching sports and hanging out with friends and family in his free time.